Welch Elevated to Mayor; Mourra Vice Mayor in Surprise Vote; Bauters declares intent to seek 3rd term

Emeryville City Council convened on Tuesday, December 5th as they begin to wind down proceedings for 2023. Among the agenda items was the appointment of Mayor and Vice Mayor positions for 2024.

Emeryville, like many smaller cities, rotates its mayorship among its councilmembers. Typically, whomever serves as Vice Mayor is elevated to Mayor the following year. This system was not adhered to last year for the first time on recent record as then Vice Mayor Ally Medina declined the position citing time constraints. Medina resigned from council a few months later forcing the city to hold an expensive Special Election won by current Vice Mayor Courtney Welch.

Instead, Bauters maintained the Mayorship role being the first councilmember to serve back-to-back terms since 1997-1998 (Ken Bukowski).

Priforce Slight leads to Drama in Council Chambers [2:16:25]

The biggest drama of the evening was if Councilmembers Kalimah Priforce would be elevated Vice Mayor. The unwritten rules have typically favored the elected official with the highest vote tally from the prior election which was Priforce when he was elected in 2022.

Priforce has not exactly endeared himself to Bauters and Welch often speaking against their favored policies. As anticipated, Bauters panned Priforce instead nominating ally David Mourra to the role.

“When we look at the further development of leadership, every person on council has the ability to become a leader. It takes working with other people to do that,” Bauters said making a motion to nominate Welch for Mayor and Mourra to Vice Mayor.

This motion was in turn approved 4-0 with Priforce abstaining.

“You will be removed from this meeting if you disrupt it again!” – Outgoing Emeryville Mayor John Bauters

This led to a disruption in chambers when a well known local political blogger began yelling at Bauters leading to his removal from chambers.

“You will be removed from this meeting if you disrupt it again!” Bauters fired back violently pounding his gavel before instructing EPD Chief Jeff Jennings to intervene. “He’s out! This is not a question. He’s Instructed. He’s out. We’re not going to have him harassing people at this point!”

“I’m being arrested!” the local blogger could be heard yelling while being escorted out.

Courtney Welch being sworn in as Emeryville Mayor.

After the room was cleared and Bauters regained his composure, Welch was officially sworn-in by City Clerk April Richardson.

Welch is presumed to be the fist Black Woman to hold the title of Mayor within Emeryville (The city does not maintain complete historical records).

The Mayor position is mostly ceremonial and does not have any additional voting power although the councilmember holding the position gets to approve the agenda and is tapped for media opportunities and ceremonial duties like business grand openings.

City Council will convene for the final time of 2023 on December 19.

Bauters declares intent to run for third term

Now councilmember John Bauters declared his intent to run for a third term via the X platform when his current term expires in 2024.

Emeryville city council terms that expire in 2024 include Bauters’ (appointed in 2020), Welch (2022 Special Election to finish Christian Patz’ 4-year term) and Kaur (appointed this year to finish Medina’s term).

Bauters, barring scandal, is considered a shoe-in to win a third seat leveraging his incumbency and perceived popularity.

Bauters currently has a political “war chest” of over $31,000 according to his most recent Form 460 filing which is an incredible amount for a City of Emeryville’s size. Much of this was accumulated in 2020 when no challengers filed to run against the three incumbents sparing him from any campaign expenditures. A large percentage of this $31K accumulated were contributed by affiliates of Ohana Cannabis.

Despite these impressive totals, Bauters continues to solicit donations from his followers.

Eye’s on Higher Office?

It seems increasingly likely that Bauters has eyes on pursuing higher office in the region. Among the many barriers for him are that there are very few of these positions he is qualified to pursue.

There is of course a U.S. Congressional seat (currently occupied by Barbara Lee who has served for 25 years but has declared her bid for Senate), State Assembly (held by Mia Bonta who was recently elected in 2021), and County Supervisor (Keith Carson).

Carson’s position seems like the likely stepping stone for Bauters. Carson has held the position since 1993 and is 73 years old. His latest 4-year term expires in 2025. County Supervisor is not subjected to term limits.

Barring a local official stepping down or in turn seeking a higher office, these positions are essentially a lifetime term in a deep blue district.

At 44 years of age, Bauters has time on his side and has been very vocal advocate of “electing younger people.”

Having served on Emeryville City council by itself is likely not enough to get anyone elected beyond the city. Bauters has furthered his regional profile by serving as chair on both the Alameda CTC and BAAQM.

Bauters has also been extremely effective as using the X platform (FKA “Twitter”) to further his political profile frequently posting photos and videos of himself and touting his accomplishments. He has also enlisted the support of passionate cycling and “YIMBY” advocacy groups.

Bauters clearly relishes the adulation of holding office and “hobnobbing” with other elected officials.

Bauters’ day job is as the State of Arizona Director for the criminal justice focused Alliance for Safety & Justice.

