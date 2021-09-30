VIDEO: CHP Chase of Hercules Starbucks Robbery Suspects Leads to Foot-chase, Arrests Near Emeryville

An armed robbery of a Hercules Starbucks led to a high-speed pursuit that ended near Emeryville yesterday. In attempt to evade authorities, the suspects drove the wrong way on several highways near the MacArthur Maze and fled on foot behind the Emeryville Home Depot.

The dramatic pursuit was captured in video by the pursuing CHP helicopter.

At around 12:57 p.m., Hercules Police officers responded to reports of a man running out of a Starbucks on Willow Avenue with a trash bag full of money from the cash registers.

The suspect, described as a thin, Black man wearing dark clothing, was said to have asked the Starbucks manager for the money from the registers and the safe, police report. Witnesses said a firearm fell from his waistband as he placed cash in the bag and he was communicating with someone via radio.

Unable to access the safe, the suspect fled and got into a 2006 gray BMW, which drove off towards 1-80 eastbound.

An officer spotted the BMW near the Carquinez bridge and followed the vehicle through Vallejo until more officers arrived. Officers tried to flag the BMW at a traffic enforcement stop, but the car did not stop, and police initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued toward the Columbus Parkway exit in Vallejo and back on 1-80 westbound. California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit in Richmond, though Hercules police and air support continued to provide assistance.

The three occupants of the BMW exited the freeway in Emeryville and bailed on foot near Hollis Street. Hercules Police and California Highway Patrol officers pursued the three suspects on foot, located and arrested them.

The suspects were taken into custody and transported to the Martinez Detention Facility.

Police ask for anyone with more information on the case to contact Detective Darin Tellez at (510) 799-8256 or Detective Greg Sanchez at (510) 799-8274.

