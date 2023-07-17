Victim Shot in Latest San Pablo Ave Bank of America ATM Robbery

The latest in a string of ATM robberies in Emeryville has led to a victim in the hospital with a gunshot wound. This is at least the thirteenth similar crime this year near San Pablo Avenue and tenth at the Bank of America in the past two months.
Today, just after noon at approximately 12:38 p.m., four unidentified male suspects attempted to rob two victims at gunpoint in the BofA parking lot at 4120 San Pablo Avenue.
During the robbery, a suspect fired a round at a victim, striking them in the leg.
The suspects fled in a red, 4-door Hyundai sedan with unknown plates. The vehicle was described as having front end damage and black, aftermarket rims. One of the suspects caught on surveillance video appears to be wearing a dark hoodie with an “S” logo on the front.
Officers arrived on the scene and assisted the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was stable and transported to a local hospital.
The Emeryville Police are looking for assistance in identifying the involved suspects. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Emeryville Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 510-596-3700 and reference case 2307-1144.
What is the likelihood that news regarding the DA’s approach to crime motivates criminals in Alameda county?
Its seemingly logical that if the penalty for committing a crime is low then the crime makes economic sense to the perpetrator.
There are some great statistics from all over the world (and time periods) on what happens when penalties are lowered. Viewed through this lens, criminals are rational actors.
The boarded up windows and proliferation of jaywalking in that area also signals the acceptance of crime. Stop and frisk works.
“I don’t want to get killed in front of my wife and kids.” That was what Nasrat Ahmad Yar reportedly said to a friend about why he wanted to leave his home country of Afghanistan.
On July 3, Yar was fatally shot in Washington, D.C., while finishing a late-night shift working for the ride-sharing company Lyft. The father of four who worked with the U.S. military as an interpreter for a decade and survived war-torn Afghanistan went through all that only to be killed in our nation’s capital.
The D.C. Council on July 11 approved an emergency public safety bill that proponents say will help stem the increase of violent crime and homicides so far this year.
What are Emeryville city council members working on? Their freelance jobs collecting fees to “solve” the same issue they have been working on for decades – homelessness.
You’d thank after 13 robberies they’d at least have HD cameras set up covering that whole area, let alone maybe an undercover officer stationed there.
A trailer mounted elevated observation platform with Emeryville Police decals and mirrored windows, camera, loudspeaker and rotating light has been in the card room parking lot for about a week before this shooting. Plus the card room parking lot attendant sits on the ATM side of the property. Perhaps the card room should upgrade the attendant to an off duty officer with a gun like Target, Home Depot, etc.. I saw a woman at the ATM yesterday at 7 PM and thought about warning her. The bank should temporarily close the ATM or at least erect a flashing warning sign at the entrance. Safety is a basic human right maintained by 2A. Tell Nancy Skinner “Hell no!” on the double standard Bill 852 introduced by Reggie Jones-Sawyer.