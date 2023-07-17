Victim Shot in Latest San Pablo Ave Bank of America ATM Robbery

The latest in a string of ATM robberies in Emeryville has led to a victim in the hospital with a gunshot wound. This is at least the thirteenth similar crime this year near San Pablo Avenue and tenth at the Bank of America in the past two months.

Today, just after noon at approximately 12:38 p.m., four unidentified male suspects attempted to rob two victims at gunpoint in the BofA parking lot at 4120 San Pablo Avenue.

During the robbery, a suspect fired a round at a victim, striking them in the leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspects fled in a red, 4-door Hyundai sedan with unknown plates. The vehicle was described as having front end damage and black, aftermarket rims. One of the suspects caught on surveillance video appears to be wearing a dark hoodie with an “S” logo on the front.

Officers arrived on the scene and assisted the victim until medical personnel arrived on scene. The victim was stable and transported to a local hospital.

The Emeryville Police are looking for assistance in identifying the involved suspects. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Emeryville Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 510-596-3700 and reference case 2307-1144.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: