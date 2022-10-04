Shooting Victim Flees across Emeryville Border after Gunfire at House Party Claims Two Lives

* WARNING: This story contains image(s) that some readers might find disturbing *

A shooting at a house party across the Oakland border left two dead and two wounded on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the shooting occurred at an AirBnB rental on the 950 block of Apgar Street that was being used for a Berkeley High birthday celebration.

One of the surviving victims fled across the Emeryville border where he was located in front of The Intersection apartments at 3800 San Pablo Avenue. The complex is less than 1/4 mile from the scene of the shooting.

Both surviving victims were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds thought to be non-life threatening according to an Emeryville PD spokesperson.

Oakland police initially withheld providing the deceased’s identities pending notification of their next of kin but a GoFundMe campaign quickly emerged to assist the mother of the victims who were both Berkeley Unified students. Angel Soleto, 15, and Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings.

Oakland police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call its homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department’s tip line at (510) 238-7950.

There have now been 100 killings in Oakland in 2022 after 133 last year.

A more comprehensive version of this story can be read on The Berkeley Scanner.

Feature Image: Google Maps.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: