Updates: Mumu Hotpot to Bay Street; Simburgh Bakery Soft Opens; Public Market Bakery Popup Ends; Adeline Food Hall Updates

Some local business news since our last update back in August.

Construction on Bay Street’s “Dinning Terrace” continues with the build-outs of Uchiwa Ramen, Shake Shack and Arthur Mac’s Little Snack making steady progress. Previously announced Sababa Israeli street food is no longer listed on Bay Street’s website.

Previously announced CorePower Yoga opened at the Public Market on Nov. 1st and Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café enthusiastically reopened on October 19.

Los Moles Reopening (Again!)

Los Moles is poised to reopen on December 3rd following completion of construction. They had only been reopened for a month when a driver collided with a fire hydrant on the corner of Hollis and 65th causing significant water damage to their establishment.

A Girl Named Pinky Popup Ends

The A Girl Named Pinky bakery popup at the Public Market ended in September. Their temporary lease through the Market’s La Cocina partnership ended after 9 months. “A big thank you to our our customers new and old,” they detailed in a September 3rd instagram post.

They continue to operate a thriving catering business with their custom baked goods sold online.

The Public Market is expected to announced their latest La Cocina stall in the coming weeks.

Simburgh Bakery & Cafe

The former Oleis Fusion space has a new tenant (and The Meat Up and Grato Burger before that). Simburgh Bakery & Cafe is a Turkish styler bakery that soft-opened on November 11.

Listed menu items include Cevapi, pide bread, Turkish bagels, hand-rolled dolma, almond cookies, honey cakes and keto madeleines. Simburgh also sells baklavas and yogurt products through smaller, independent grocers and farmers’ markets.

Follow them on Instagram for their latest hours.

Mumu Hotpot Announced for Bay Street

Bay Street’s new food tenant lineup that they announced back in April continues to evolve. Mumu Hotpot, who list locations in Foster City, Pleasanton & Sunnyvale, is now listed as “coming soon” on Bay Street’s website.

Hot Pot is a communal and interactive dining experience where diners cook their own ingredients within a steaming pot of broth. Typical ingredients include a variety of meats, fish and vegetables.

Their location is the corner space across from the Hyatt Place hotel that has mostly been utilized as a pop-up space.

Bay Street Unveils Seasonal Popups

Crystals & Sage, located next to Purple, specializes in unique crystals with a variety of uncut stones, rings, necklaces, statues art and more. The right gift this holiday season for the crystal enthusiast in your life can be found at Crystals & Sage.

Pier 39 Posters by Virtual Framing, the largest poster store in the world, not only features famous movie and music posters but a wide variety of pop art, maps and charts, imaginative pop culture mashups and can even turn your photos into high-quality prints with custom framing. With more than 2,000 posters to choose from, Pier 39 Posters can help you find what you’re looking for and is located on the upper level, next to Barnes & Noble Café.

Sport City, located next to Bath & Body Works, carries a variety of hats, jerseys, clothing and sports accessories including official licensed NFL, NBA, MLB and MLS gear. Whether it’s for the big game or a weekend meetup with friends, Sport City will have you dressed for the occasion.

Longfellow Food Hall Name Update

The Adeline Food Hall (FKA Longfellow Food Hall) has added to their always rotating food options. Their website currently lists 12 vendors and there are 16 listed as “coming soon.” Their “ghost kitchen” model can accommodate as many as 35 vendors when at capacity.

Locals can order online or through their on-site kiosk and pick up through a take out window.

Arthur Mac’s to Host World Cup Games

Soccer fans looking for festive environment to watch World Cup matches need look no further than Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack on MLK. They will be opening their outdoor, rain or shine beer garden with heaters and fire pits daily at 7 a.m. throughout the 29 day tournament.

Arthur Mac’s will serve hot coffee and breakfast items such as a Khachapuri style breakfast sandwich which is served open faced with a fresh baked egg on top of house baked bread with melted cheese, garlic and herbs.

Beer specials will include $6 pints of Trumer Pils, $15 1-Liter steins and $20 pitchers of Trumer Pils during all live World Cup matches also begging at 7 a.m..

Their full food menu including their popular brick oven pizza will be available starting at noon.

