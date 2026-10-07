UC Berkeley Journalism Launches ‘Emeryville Today’ News Website

Emeryville has a new source of local news with the launch of Emeryville Today, a UC Berkeley Journalism project featuring reporting by graduate students. The project is being overseen by two Berkeley Journalism staff members with extensive local news experience.

The publication launched Monday, with student reporters covering Emeryville meetings and events, capturing photographs and videos, and speaking with residents about issues affecting the community.

“Today we launch Emeryville Today, a local news publication by graduate students at UC Berkeley Journalism School,” the publication said in announcing its launch. “Our reporters are covering meetings and events, taking pictures and videos, and engaging residents in conversations about the city.”

The new site is an expansion of Berkeley Journalism’s long-running local news program, which has operated news sites in Oakland and Richmond for more than 15 years.

“Every year, all of our first-year graduate students have been required to report on one of those cities,” said Emeryville Today editor Christine Schiavo. “The field gets a little crowded when 60 or so students are out there reporting, so the Journalism School decided to expand it by adding a new section.”

Berkeley Journalism Local News Editor Christine Schiavo & Reporting the News lecturer Kate B. Maxwell.

Schiavo is the local news editor at Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program. She oversees coverage for the school’s other local news sites, including Oakland North and Richmond Confidential, and teaches local news reporting. Before joining Berkeley, Schiavo spent 14 years at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania, including as senior content editor for enterprise and investigations, where she assigned and edited the work of about 30 reporters.

Kate B. Maxwell is the lecturer for “Reporting the News,” the class producing most of Emeryville Today’s coverage this semester. She is a journalist and founder of the News Go Bag Project, which provides resources to local journalists covering disasters and emergencies. Maxwell previously co-founded The Mendocino Voice, an independent local news publication serving Mendocino County, where she served as publisher from 2016 to 2024.

The E’ville Eye Editor Robert Arias was invited to serve as a guest lecturer for the class, providing an overview of Emeryville, its key players and some of the dynamics that make covering the city unique.

Arias and Maxwell became acquainted through Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), a national organization for independent local news publishers. Maxwell was a member through The Mendocino Voice and participated in LION’s 2018 Revenue from Advertising Mentorship Program.

Arias has run the E’ville Eye for 15 years with contributions from a small group of freelancers. He has also offered to advise the student journalists on contacts and resources, provide background and context, and help amplify their stories to The E’ville Eye’s audience.

The Emeryville Today project is part of Berkeley Journalism’s hands-on approach to journalism education. Students report and publish stories while working with faculty editors, giving them experience covering a community on a regular basis.

“We settled on Emeryville because it doesn’t get too much media attention but has a lot going on, including a vibrant business corridor and a beautiful waterfront that draw people from all over the Bay Area,” said Schiavo. “It’s also a place where many of our students live — UC Berkeley has graduate student housing in Emeryville — and it’s a place that is easy to access from Berkeley through public transportation. That is important, since most of our students do not have cars here.”

The 14 students enrolled in Maxwell’s class have been assigned beats covering immigration, public safety, city government, health, business and the economy, environment, education, arts and culture, housing, transportation, equity and county news. Students in other UC Berkeley Journalism programs may also contribute to the site.

The publication has already launched with stories on Emeryville’s underreported property crime, the ribbon-cutting for the Nellie Hannon Gateway project and an upcoming City Council agenda item concerning expanded tenant protections.

The site is expected to publish regularly throughout the academic year, with coverage pausing during holiday and academic breaks.

“The Emeryville Today class is pretty excited about giving birth to a new website,” Schiavo said. “We hope it will be part of the community for many years to come.”

Emeryville Today offers a free newsletter subscription at emeryvilletoday.com and has launched social media channels on Facebook, X, Bluesky and Instagram.

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