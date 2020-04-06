Two-year-old among Three gunshot victims in Sunday Evening West Oakland Vehicle Shooting

A two-year-old child is among three gunshot wound victims from a vehicle shooting early Sunday evening. The shooting occurred near the I-580/Hwy-24 onramp at 35th & Market Street in West Oakland around 6:30 p.m.

A 28-year-old male, a 23-year-old female and the child who were in a white sedan all sustained what were called “moderate” gunshot wounds according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital Oakland where they were treated.

CHP Officer John Franzen said the white sedan was on the transition ramp from eastbound Interstate Highway 580 to state Highway 24 in West Oakland about 6 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle was hit by gunfire.

Franzen said he wasn’t sure who reported the shootings in a call to 911.

No one else in any other vehicles was injured.

Franzen said that, as of late Sunday night, the CHP had no information on possible suspects and they are asking for help from the public.

Feature Image: Jacob LaBay via Clawson Neighborhood FB Group.

