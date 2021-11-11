Two Convicted in Murder of 34-Year-Old Emeryville Tech Company Worker

A jury has convicted two men in the death of a man employed by a local Emeryville Technology company according to a press release by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

34-year-old Shuo Zeng worked for IBM-owned Aspera on Hollis as a Research Scientist & Engineer according to his LinkedIn profile.

Zeng died while pursuing the thief of his laptop while working at an Oakland Monteclair District Starbucks back on December 31, 2019.

Shortly after, the Alameda County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of then 21-year-old Javon Lee, 22-year-old Byron OJ Reed Jr. and 18-year-old Kejuan Wiggins.

During the trial, Reed’s attorney unsuccessfully argued that Reed was unaware Zeng grabbed ahold of the car and Wiggins’ lawyer attempted to discredit the credibility of the single prosecution witness who claimed Wiggins kicked Zeng.

Yesterday, a jury found Reed guilty of the second-degree murder and Wiggins guilty of voluntary manslaughter. The jury also found the two defendants guilty of robbery and causing great bodily injury.

Lee, who served as a lookout in the robbery, pleaded no contest to robbery before the trial began.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was prosecuted by Deputy DA Charles Bisesto, with assistance from Victim Witness Advocate Tabian Lee and DA Investigator Phil Green.

Reed faces 15 to 30 years in prison; Wiggins 12 years; and Lee faces between two and 10 years in prison. All three defendants are expected to be sentenced on January 7.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: