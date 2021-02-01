Emeryville Begins Rollout of Parking Meters in Triangle & North Hollis Neighborhoods

With the ongoing parking meter installation in the North Hollis and Triangle neighborhoods, the City of Emeryville will soon be launching a paid parking program pilot approved by City Council last year.

Encompassing 450 spaces — approximately 10% of the on-street parking in the City — the pilot will focus on locations where existing 2 hour green parking zones have been in place and adjacent to commercial or mixed-use areas.

Using a mix of single-space meters and multi-space pay stations, meters will be operational on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays.

“Commercial” spaces will be priced at $2 per hour for the first two hours, increasing to $7 per hour for the third through eighth hours. Prices are charged in 15-minute increments.

The City hopes to keep spaces open for visitors and encourage parking turnover by pricing the cost of parking for a full 8-hour weekday at $46. A citation for parking at an expired meter will cost drivers a $58 fine. The city will institute a “grace period” during the rollout where warnings will be issued.

The City has also adding green pickup/drop-off zones (labeled in the Triangle map below in purple) in front of some eating establishments including Patatas and Hip Hop Juice Box Café (both on Adeline Street) and along Hollis IFO Ruby’s café. These particular spaces have a 15-minute limit and cost 50 cents to park in.

Drivers parking in single-space meters can pay with coins, credit cards, debit cards, and contactless/NFC payments. At multi-space or “pay by plate” stations, drivers will need to enter their license plate number, but a putting a receipt on a vehicle’s dashboard will not be necessary.

All spaces will accept pay-by-phone payments, using the ParkMobile app. The app allows drivers to pay for parking without interacting with a meter or station. It also allows for drivers to extend their meter payments remotely. This app does charge an additional 30 cent transaction fee.

The installation is expected to be completed by Feb. 15. Enforcement and citations are expected to commence in March 1.

Parking Meter Plan dates back to 2010

Along with the paid parking program pilot, the City continues to operate meters at the Bay Street shopping center and streets near Doyle-Hollis park. A new “virtual” parking permit trial is on tap for employees at the Emeryville Center for Community Life (ECCL), as a test for automated license plate reading enforcement.

The City’s parking meter ambitions dates back to 2010 with a Parking Management Plan focused on the North Hollis area. The plan had been revised and expanded over the years to encompass the entire city. But after years of feedback, pushback, stalls, and official review, the City’s parking plan ambitions were scaled back in 2019 to these two specific neighborhoods and then approved by City Council last year.

There is no current timetable to roll out meters to the Park Avenue, Peninsula and other neighborhoods that were part of the city’s initial plan.

COVID Altering Parking Demand?

With commutes altered, indoor dining shuttered, and so many working-from-home, some residents have openly questioned if parking management is even still relevant.

“The City believes so, and other area Cities are also proceeding with parking management activities,” said Amber Evans, City of Emeryville Community Development Coordinator. “A marked decline in parking demand on Emeryville’s commercial streets such as Hollis or Adeline has not been observed. Increased demand for delivery and curbside services has increased the demand for high turnover spaces in many commercial areas.”

Evans also noted that The ACTC grant that is providing the funds to install Emeryville’s paid parking infrastructure expires this year. With the equipment’s ability to adjust the pricing of parking, the City can manage future volatile conditions during and after COVID-19 to best support eventual recovery.

The initial capital cost of this two neighborhood rollout was about $1M with 77.5% of cost covered by Measure B of the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC). The Emeryville Police Department has hired two enforcement officers at a approx. $80K annual salary.

More information about paid parking in the city can be found on emeryville.org and at emeryvilleparkingmanagement.com.

