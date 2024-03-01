Total Wine Coming to Former Decathlon Space

The vacant Decathlon space (and a Toys R Us prior to that) is getting a new tenant. Total Wine & More has a pending liquor license with the California Dept. of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) at the address.

The 46,000 square foot space at 3938 Horton Street was first built in 1994. The property sits on the Emeryville/Oakland border and sales tax revenues are shared between the two municipalities. Google maps shows where the Emeryville/Oakland border intersects the building.

Founded as “Liquor World” in 1991 by brothers David and Robert Trone, they’ve grown to 250 locations across the U.S. in their 33 years of business.

For the unfamiliar, Total Wine might be considered a more “upscale” equivalent of BevMo! with competitive pricing. They are the country‘s largest independent retailer of wine. They also carry an incredible selection of craft beer & spirits and provide delivery. Total Wine’s current closest location is in San Francisco on Harrison Street.

Total Wine stores typically average around 25,000 square feet which is about half of the available space at 3938 Horton. It wouldn’t be shocking if the space was partitioned in two.

Total Wine’s ABC liquor license is still pending and no timetable for their opening is known. We’ve reached out to their corporate offices for additional information.

