To Catch a (Plant) Predator: Emeryville Neighbors Band Together to Thwart Local ‘Plant Bandit’

Neighbors in Emeryville and North Oakland are banding together to thwart a man caught on surveillance video stealing plants and packages from their yards and porches.

Neighbors say the so-called “Plant Bandit” has repeatedly returned to the same properties over the past few months, stealing potted plants and even trees under the cover of night. One stolen lemon tree had been a gift from a neighbor’s late grandmother, making its loss particularly painful.

Several Ring cam videos posted on the Ring Neighbors App and shared online have helped neighbors network and determine the same man was responsible for the thefts.

The suspect captured on the video is a balding white male with grey hair who appears to be in his 60s. His thieving is not exclusive to plants. Another video shows what looks like the same man wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap stealing an Amazon package from a porch.

Video still from a separate complex that captured a man who looks strikingly similar to the one detained by EPD.

Apparently unaware that neighbors were on to him, the thief returned to the one of the same properties on Monday evening where neighbors were already on alert. EPD dispatch was called with officers arriving within 15 minutes and were able to detain the suspect.

Surveillance videos were shown to the Emeryville Police, but officers determined the videos did not clearly show the suspect’s face and were unable to make an arrest.

While disappointed they have not been able to recover their property, residents see the coordinated response as a win. “Our neighbors thought it was a great example of us working together and with EPD,” one neighbor told The E’ville Eye.

With police now aware of the man’s identity, it would be rather brazen of him to continue to steal from the same area. ”It may mean the Plant Bandit will now widen his thieving quests to other Emeryville places instead since he now is aware our community is very responsive and EPD can show up fairly quickly,” this same neighbor added.

Emeryville Police briefly detained the suspect and have his identity, but were unable to arrest him as the video evidence could not definitively identify him (Photo: Anon).

With the the identity of the suspect now publicly known, neighbors hope the added vigilance and public awareness will discourage further thefts—or even lead to the recovery of the stolen plants.

If you have additional information of the thief that might lead to the recovery of their property, please contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700 and reference Incident No. 2509150110.

