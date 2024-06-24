The Emery Weekly Farmers’ Market Kicks Off

A new Farmers’ Market kicked off at The Emery Apartment complex on Saturday. The event included over a dozen local vendors selling the typical fresh fruits and vegetables as well as cut flowers, salmon and organic eggs.

There was no public promotion of the event by The Emery or the city that we’re aware of although sandwich boards were placed on Park Avenue at Hubbard.

The weekly events are being put on by the Regional Farmers’ Market Association who also coordinate a recurring event in San Jose.

The location is between buildings B1 and B2 which is the small plaza area at 45th & Hubbard and accessible via The Lab pedestrian cut through at 45th & Horton St.

Residents were delighted but puzzled by the lack of awareness of the event and patronage was reportedly sparse. There was no mention of the event to residents of The Emery until a few minutes prior via their newsletter.

Farmers’ Market and Off the Grid events have been tried many times before in the city, but they’ve all eventually petered out.

If the event is to attract enough patronage to make it a sustainable weekly event, they’ll likely need to engage in promotion beyond just the immediate neighborhood. The proximity to nearby Huchiun Park and the attraction by families gives this attempt a better chance of succeeding.

The events will take place every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October, 2024.

We’ve reached out to The Emery and the City for additional information and will update this post if new, relevant information is provided.

