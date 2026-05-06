Sutter To Host First Community Meeting Kicking Off Emeryville Medical Center Project Outreach 

Sutter Health has announced its first public community meeting for its proposed Emeryville Medical Center Project, marking the beginning of what is expected to be a lengthy public review process for one of the largest development proposals in the city’s recent history.

The project, located at the former Emery Yards site, would significantly expand healthcare capacity in the East Bay and reshape a key portion of Emeryville’s central core.

Sutter submitted a revised preliminary application to the city in March to amend the existing Chiron Planned Unit Development at 5300 Chiron Way. The site was acquired by Sutter following its purchase of the former Emery Yards property from BioMed Realty .

Proposed Sutter Emeryville Medical Center Project Site and Buildings.

The proposal centers on a new 330-foot-tall “Women and Infants” Hospital totaling approximately 785,000 square feet, paired with a 55,600-square-foot medical office building.

In addition to new construction, the project would convert existing buildings at 5300 Chiron Way and 5555 Hollis Street from life science use into medical office and ambulatory care facilities, creating a dense, multi-building healthcare campus.

This building at 4595 Horton next to the South Bayfront bridge approach would be demolished as part of Sutter’s plans.

The proposal includes demolition of an existing power (PDU) building at 4595 Horton Street to accommodate a new shuttle stop intended to improve campus mobility and transit connections.

The plan also relies on the existing 1,991-space parking structure on Horton Street to serve both current and future campus uses. However, access to the garage—located along a heavily used bicycle corridor—has already been identified as a potential community concern due to conflicts with the surrounding bike network.

Regional Context and Policy Landscape

If completed, the Emeryville campus would consolidate a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services, including specialty care, imaging, surgical services, and women’s and infant health services, positioning the site as a regional healthcare hub.

Early planning documents have indicated the hospital could include approximately 200 beds, though more recent filings do not confirm a final count. Earlier versions of the project tied to the eventual replacement of Berkeley’s Alta Bates campus referenced significantly larger capacity, prompting about whether the current proposal is sufficiently sized to meet regional demand.

The project also arrives amid broader regional discussions about healthcare infrastructure, hospital replacement capacity, and environmental review processes for large-scale developments.

City Looking to Expedite Process

City Officials are looking to help expedite the project by supporting AB 2231, authored by State Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, which would provide an exemption from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) environmental review requirements for hospital projects including this Emeryville project and a proposed Santa Clara hospital.

The City has hired Urban Planning Partners as consultants to conduct required CEQA analysis for the project.

The community outreach meeting will be held in person at the former Novartis building on the corner of Hollis and 53rd St. A virtual attendance option will be made available via Zoom.

The meeting is expected to serve as the formal kickoff for public engagement, followed by additional hearings and review sessions involving city advisory bodies, including the Bicycle, Pedestrian & Accessibility Committee (BPAC), the Commission on Aging, and the Parks & Recreation Commission.

Community Outreach Meeting Meeting Details:

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Monday, May 18, 2026 at 6:00 PM Location (In-Person): 3rd Floor Atrium, 5300 Chiron Way, Emeryville, CA 94608

3rd Floor Atrium, 5300 Chiron Way, Emeryville, CA 94608 Virtual Option: Zoom Webinar

Zoom Webinar Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82598457740?pwd=4yPfs19FA380aCmXgUuQ57PFHVnaaz.1

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82598457740?pwd=4yPfs19FA380aCmXgUuQ57PFHVnaaz.1 Meeting ID: 825 9845 7740

825 9845 7740 Passcode: 399976

This meeting will be followed by a Study Session to be held by the Planning Commission on June 25 followed by an EIR Scoping Meeting on August 27. City Council will hold their own Study Session on July 21

A full schedule can be viewed on the city website.

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