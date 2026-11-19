Speaking at a November 14 Berkeley Neighborhoods Council zoom meeting, Alta Bates Summit CEO Trevor Brand cited the threat of potential CEQA litigation as Sutter’s primary reason for backing out of its planned Emeryville hospital.

Brand said a local community group had hired attorneys and there had been discussions about potentially suing over the project.

“There was reason to believe that there may be litigation at some point for the hospital build at the Emeryville location,” Brand said in response to a question about the regulatory challenges that prompted Sutter to reconsider the project.

Brand believed the likelihood of California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) litigation could have delayed the start of construction on the project by as much as seven years. Under the scenario Brand described, a CEQA lawsuit could take up to three years just to be heard, followed by another three to four years to work its way through the courts. “We decided to take a step back, separate those projects, and move forward with the outpatient building and find a different location [for the hospital],” Brand told those in the meeting.

Brand said Sutter did not consider that timeline feasible, particularly given the need to maintain East Bay hospital services and the seismic safety challenges facing its existing Alta Bates campus in Berkeley, which faces a 2030 seismic compliance deadline.

Neighborhood Groups Oppose Project As Proposed

Brand did not identify which neighborhood group he believed was preparing litigation. Several organizations have emerged as vocal critics of the project, including the Golden Gate Community Association, Emeryville Neighbors United, and residents of the nearby Emery Bay Village community. Indeed, most of the individuals and organizations that submitted public comments during the CEQA scoping period raised objections to the project as proposed.

The Emery Bay Village Homeowners Association retained Berkeley-based Grassetti Environmental Consulting to review the proposal. Grassetti was previously retained by PARC (Park Avenue Residents’ Committee) during the Sherwin-Williams project EIR process.

In an eight-page letter submitted during the CEQA scoping period, consultant Richard Grassetti identified numerous potential deficiencies in the environmental review, cited two California appellate decisions and urged the City to consider alternatives that included eliminating the proposed hospital altogether.

The Grassetti letter was among 68 submissions from individuals and organizations during the CEQA scoping period.

The Grassetti letter appears on page 102 of the 273 page Notice of Preparation.

While the letter stopped short of threatening litigation, its detailed legal objections underscored the potential for challenges to the project’s environmental review — a concern Brand cited in explaining Sutter’s decision to abandon the hospital. The letter does not establish that the Emery Bay Village Homeowners Association was the group Brand said had hired attorneys or was considering a lawsuit.

Other groups have also criticized Sutter’s tax-exempt status and what they characterize as the health system’s reluctance to engage directly with neighborhood representatives over a potential community benefits agreement.

11th-Hour Removal of Emeryville From Bill Remains a Mystery

Sen. Jesse Arreguín, who was publicly critical of Sutter’s decision to abandon the project, initially sponsored legislation in 2025 to help expedite the project. Sutter has been under increasing pressure to replace the aging Alta Bates hospital in Arreguín’s home city of Berkeley, which does not meet the state’s updated seismic safety standards.

AB 2231 initially covered Sutter’s proposed hospitals in both Emeryville and Santa Clara. But just days before the final Senate vote in August, amendments stripped out the Emeryville project. Neither the bill’s author, Assemblymember Patrick Ahrens, nor Sutter has offered a specific explanation. Ahrens said only that the amendments were necessary to secure the bill’s passage, while Arreguín acknowledged the change on the Senate floor and pledged to pursue separate legislation for Emeryville in 2027.

The circumstances surrounding Emeryville’s removal from the bill remain unclear, although some have suggested pressure by organized labor may have played a role.

“He allowed the unions to dictate the terms of the CEQA streamlining by forcing Sutter to accept union wage demands if they want to qualify,” one commenter wrote. “So instead of negotiating with Sutter, the unions used regulatory capture (of Arreguín) to get what they wanted. And in the end, everybody loses.”

The speculation is notable given Arreguín’s political ties to organized labor. He received an endorsement from SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West during his 2024 state Senate campaign. The influential union has asserted that Sutter has resisted meeting with them and CNA on their concerns while seeking political support for fast-tracking approvals such as this one.

With the hospital proposal abandoned, Sutter plans to focus on outpatient services in existing campus buildings 2, 3 and 4.

Outpatient Plans in Emeryville Moving Forward

Despite abandoning the hospital component, Sutter intends to proceed with plans to convert existing campus buildings into outpatient medical facilities.

“We did not want to hold up the outpatient building that we’re building in that location,” Brand said, explaining that Sutter decided to separate the two projects and move forward with outpatient services while searching for another location for a replacement hospital.

Brand said Sutter expects to identify a more suitable location in the coming weeks explaining that ample parking, convenient patient access and space to expand were the primary criteria.

Among the capabilities Sutter hopes to incorporate into a future hospital are expanded stroke services, a helipad and facilities to accommodate high-risk pregnancies and newborns requiring intensive care.

He said Sutter is considering locations across the broader East Bay, potentially reaching as far east as Brentwood.

Sutter Pledges Continued Investment at Alta Bates

Brand sought to reassure residents that Sutter intends to maintain services at its existing Alta Bates campus while it works toward a replacement hospital. Brand said Sutter is working with state lawmakers and has held several conversations with governor elect Xavier Becerra about extending its ability to operate the Berkeley campus.

“We feel very confident that we will continue providing services even beyond 2030,” he said, adding that Sutter intends to keep the hospital operating until a replacement is available.

In the meantime, according to Brand, Sutter is investing in the existing campus with emergency department and imaging upgrades, while considering future uses for the property after inpatient services relocate, including an urgent care center, ambulatory surgery center, skilled nursing facility and employee housing. No broader redevelopment plans have been finalized.

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