/

Suspect Sought in Random Attack at Chick-Fil-A

1 min read

A patron dining on the patio of the Emeryville Chick-fil-A on 40th Street was the victim of an apparently random attack on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:35 p.m., Emeryville Police Officers responded to the restaurant for a report of a stabbing. Subjects reported that the Oakland PD was already on scene and the victim had already left without needing treatment.

Surveillance video showed the suspect walking by the victim and cutting the right side of his neck with an unidentified object, causing a minor injury.

The suspect was described as a white female about six feet tall, slick back/brown hair, gray hoodie and sweats. She was last seen walking westbound on 40th Street.

The incident was unprovoked and there was apparently no relationship between the suspect and the victim.

If you can identify the suspect, please call the EPD’s criminal investigation section at (510) 596-3700 (Reference report number 2405-0222).

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Leave a Reply

Previous Story

Homeless Count Drops in Emeryville & Berkeley while Oakland’s Continues to Climb

Latest News

Support Local News for the Emeryville Community and get free Merch!

Become a recurring E’ville Eye supporter for as little as $5 per month and get a FREE custom tee or cap (minimum one year commitment).

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!