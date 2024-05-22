Suspect Sought in Random Attack at Chick-Fil-A

A patron dining on the patio of the Emeryville Chick-fil-A on 40th Street was the victim of an apparently random attack on Monday afternoon.

At around 2:35 p.m., Emeryville Police Officers responded to the restaurant for a report of a stabbing. Subjects reported that the Oakland PD was already on scene and the victim had already left without needing treatment.

Surveillance video showed the suspect walking by the victim and cutting the right side of his neck with an unidentified object, causing a minor injury.

The suspect was described as a white female about six feet tall, slick back/brown hair, gray hoodie and sweats. She was last seen walking westbound on 40th Street.

The incident was unprovoked and there was apparently no relationship between the suspect and the victim.

If you can identify the suspect, please call the EPD’s criminal investigation section at (510) 596-3700 (Reference report number 2405-0222).

