Suspect Arrested, Charged in Emeryville Apartment Complex Double-Shooting

Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident at the Courtyards on 65th apartment complex last Thursday evening.

The two victims are in stable condition and recovering from their injuries according to Emeryville police.

Photos from the crime scene showed a substantial amount of blood splattered across the walls and carpet of the hallways and stairwells of the complex.

Jalin Buck of Fairfield was immediately identified as a person of interest in the case. After seeing media reports, Buck appeared at the Emeryville Police Station on Monday to speak with investigators.

At the conclusion of the interview, Buck was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Berkeley City Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

An East Bay Times report revealed that the shooting apparently stemmed from an “Airbnb” dispute over the amount of a sublease.

A verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation leading to the shooting of the sublessee and his guest. Buck is claiming self-defense.

He remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail as of yesterday on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 1.

Photos: Kalimah Priforce

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: