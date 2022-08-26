/

Suspect Arrested, Charged in Emeryville Apartment Complex Double-Shooting

1 min read

Emeryville police arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of shooting and injuring two people in an incident at the Courtyards on 65th apartment complex last Thursday evening.

The two victims are in stable condition and recovering from their injuries according to Emeryville police.

Photos from the crime scene showed a substantial amount of blood splattered across the walls and carpet of the hallways and stairwells of the complex.

Jalin Buck of Fairfield was immediately identified as a person of interest in the case. After seeing media reports, Buck appeared at the Emeryville Police Station on Monday to speak with investigators.

At the conclusion of the interview, Buck was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked at the Berkeley City Jail.

An East Bay Times report revealed that the shooting apparently stemmed from an “Airbnb” dispute over the amount of a sublease.

A verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation leading to the shooting of the sublessee and his guest. Buck is claiming self-defense.

He remains in custody at Santa Rita Jail as of yesterday on $60,000 bail and is scheduled to enter a plea on Sept. 1.

Photos: Kalimah Priforce

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Bay City News Service

journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

