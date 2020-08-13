Street Flooding in Northern Emeryville After Multiple Water Main Breaks

Reports of multiple water main breaks have caused flooding in the streets of the Northern part of Emeryville and West Berkeley on Wednesday evening. According to Berkeleyside, about 300 households remain without water.

EPD, EBMUD, ACFD and PG&E all responded to the locations to shut off the water and roads and repair the pipes.

Emeryville PD provided regular updates throughout the evening through its Instagram handle.

The north-south artery of Hollis Street in Emeryville was closed in both directions just south of 65th Street while crews from East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) worked to repair a water main break near Ocean Avenue, Emeryville police said late Wednesday.

Berkeley Fire Department urged drivers to be cautious when traveling in the area west of Sacramento Street and south of University Avenue where they said there appeared to have been several breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

EBMUD public information officer Andrea Pook said there were about 16 breaks throughout Berkeley, Albany, Emeryville and North Oakland. Pook said estimates for a return to service are not concrete but expected to be restored by mid-day.

Updates will be posted on ebmud.com/customers/alerts.

@ebmud crews working through the night to restore service ASAP due to multiple main breaks in #berkeley #oakland #emeryville. Please avoid areas and steer clear of crews. Thanks for your patience! Updates will be posted to https://t.co/zFODEzl9TG shortly. pic.twitter.com/QOXFJq3K3L — EBMUD (@ebmud) August 13, 2020

Since this is breaking news, we will update this story as events unfold and new information becomes available.

Feature Image: Emeryville Police Department via Instagram

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: