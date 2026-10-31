State Sen. Arreguín Blasts Sutter Over ‘Abandoned’ Emeryville Hospital Plans

While some North Oakland and Emeryville residents, particularly those living along the 53rd Street corridor, welcomed the decision, State Sen. Jesse Arreguín is criticizing Sutter Health’s move to ‘abandon’ plans for a new hospital in Emeryville.

Arreguín warned that the decision, combined with Sutter’s proposed closure of Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley, could leave East Bay residents with fewer options for emergency and critical care.

In a statement released Friday, Arreguín pointed to his more than decade-long effort to preserve hospital services in the East Bay as he criticized Sutter’s decision. He accused the health system of walking away from its commitment to the region and failing to be transparent about its plans for local health care.

“Sutter is walking away from its commitment to build a new hospital in Emeryville, and our communities will pay the price,” Arreguín said. “Closing Alta Bates without a replacement means fewer options for emergency and life-saving care when every minute matters.”

Sutter announced Friday, Oct. 30 that it would no longer pursue a hospital at its Emeryville property, citing uncertainty surrounding the regulatory approval process and the potential for years of litigation under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Instead, the health system plans to move forward with outpatient medical services in Emeryville while evaluating alternative locations elsewhere in the East Bay for a future hospital.

Arreguín represents California’s 7th Senate District, which includes the cities of Emeryville, Albany, Piedmont, El Cerrito, San Pablo, Pinole and Hercules, as well as parts of Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda and Richmond.

A map showing the cities Arreguín represents (CalMatters.org).

Arreguín was an enthusiastic supporter when Sutter first announced the Emeryville hospital plans in February 2025. At the time, he praised the health system’s commitment to expanding East Bay health care, saying the proposed medical center would bring “much-needed primary, specialty, and advanced care closer to home.”

In his statement, he also questioned Sutter’s shifting explanations for its plans, comparing the latest announcement to the health system’s earlier efforts to close Alta Bates.

“What has not changed is its failure to be forthright with the communities whose health care hangs in the balance,” he said. “East Bay residents deserve transparency and a real plan—not shifting explanations for why promised hospital care may disappear.”

Arreguín made no mention of the growing community opposition to the project or the threat of CEQA litigation, which Sutter cited as the primary reasons for abandoning the hospital component of its proposed development.

Emeryville Mayor Responds to Withdrawal

Emeryville Mayor Sukhdeep Kaur said Sutter’s decision addresses concerns many residents raised about the project’s scale and potential impacts on the city.

“Sutter Health’s decision to withdraw its proposed 17-story hospital comes as a relief to many Emeryville residents who expressed significant concerns about the project’s unprecedented scale and potential impacts on our small city,” Kaur said.

Kaur also pointed to the July 21, 2026, City Council study session, where residents raised concerns about traffic, neighborhood safety, emergency access, helicopter operations and quality of life. While emphasizing the importance of hospital and emergency services to the region, she said responsible development must respect the needs and character of the surrounding community.

“I welcome Sutter Health’s continued commitment to expanding outpatient healthcare services in Emeryville, but any revised proposal must undergo the City’s applicable public review and approval processes,” Kaur said.

She also urged Sutter to “engage early and meaningfully” with residents and community stakeholders, address their concerns and work toward a thoughtfully scaled project that provides tangible community benefits.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm among some of the project’s most vocal neighborhood opponents. Members of the Neighbors United group celebrated the withdrawal in a Google Group dedicated to communication about the project.

“Congrats to everyone for all your diligence and hard work!” one commenter wrote. “I’m giddy with joy,” another replied in a discussion thread announcing the withdrawal.

Future of Alta Bates Remains Uncertain

Sutter’s plans to close Alta Bates date back to 2016, when it first proposed consolidating inpatient and emergency services at its Oakland Summit campus, citing seismic safety requirements.

Under California’s seismic safety requirements, acute-care hospitals must be able to remain operational following a major earthquake by Jan. 1, 2030. Sutter has said it plans to close Alta Bates’ inpatient and emergency services before that deadline, arguing that bringing the Berkeley facility into compliance would be prohibitively expensive.

Sutter also argued that the regulatory challenges extend beyond Emeryville, pointing to the difficulty California hospitals face in modernizing or replacing facilities while meeting seismic deadlines. The health system said it will continue working with state leaders on solutions, including consideration of a full CEQA exemption for hospital projects.

Arreguín called on Sutter to reconsider its decision and commit to maintaining a full-service hospital in the region.

“I am calling on Sutter to choose people over profits. I will not accept leaving the East Bay without the hospital capacity our communities need, and I will keep fighting for a full-service hospital and the critical care East Bay residents deserve,” he said.

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