Sheriff’s Team Deploys Drone to Help Detain Armed Man at Emeryville Hotel

The Emeryville Police Department responded to emergency calls of an armed man in the lobby of the Sonesta Hotel on Shellmound Street early Sunday morning.

The individual reportedly threatened several hotel guests and employees with a shotgun.

When officers arrived at the location, they could see the individual walking around in the lobby while holding what appeared to be a modified shotgun.

Officers surrounded the business to contain the individual and began attempts to communicate with him. Over the next two hours, Officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the hotel to assist while EPD officers continued attempts to communicate with the individual. During this time, the individual paced throughout the ground floor of the hotel waving the shotgun around, going in and out of the view of officers.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) team from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department deployed a drone into the hotel lobby in an attempt to locate the individual who had been out of the view of officers for about 30 minutes. The drone located the individual in the first-floor lobby, lying down on a couch. Shortly after 4:00 am, officers entered the lobby and detained the individual who was apparently asleep on a couch in the lobby.

EPD officers arrested the individual who was identified as Michael Valladareschirinos, a 29-year-old Richmond resident. Valladareschirinos was booked on charges of multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon on several victims, criminal threats, possession of a modified shotgun, and possession of a loaded firearm, as well as several outstanding warrants.

No one was injured during this incident and business at the hotel returned to normal operations at about 5:00 am.

