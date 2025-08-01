Support
Newsletter
0
Photo: Jordan Potier.
·
Live

Service Restored After Early Morning Water Main Break Along Shellmound

July 31, 2025
by
1 min read

Crews with EBMUD worked feverishly throughout the day to restore service to homes and businesses impacted by this mornings water break.

The break occurred at about 7:15 a.m. flooding parts of Shellmound Street between Christie Avenue and Shellmound Way underneath the Powell Street bridge. Both directions were closed to vehicle traffic and an alert was issued to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The break impacted 400 residents of local apartments along corridor, including a nearby hotel and some local businesses at Bay Street who were without running water.

Flooding near the footing of the Powell Street overpass (Photo: Wes Leung).

EBMUD spokesperson Nelsy Rodriguez explained to KRON 4 News that the culprit, an 80-year-old, 7 foot section of a cast-iron pipe, could have been leaking for weeks before finally giving way.

A water main is typically repaired by shutting off the water supply, excavating the damaged pipe, replacing or patching the broken section, and then restoring the site and water flow.

EBMUD was able to restore water to all customers at about 2:30 p.m.

EBMUD monitors and maintains 4200 miles of pipe in the area and is actively working to replace 25 miles of aging pipe annually (some over a century old).

The Emeryville PD issued a follow up alert at 8:30 p.m advising that all repairs had been completed and traffic in both directions was reopened. The city advised residents to run their water for 1-3 minutes to help remove any air from their pipes.

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Leave a Reply

Help support Local News for the Emeryville Community!

Receive a free item from our E'ville Threads Shop with your support (min. $5/mo. or $50/yr. one year commitment).

Prefer to subscribe via Apple Pay or Google Pay?

Subscribe by Email for Free

Never Miss a Story!

Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Tips, Ideas or Guest Posts?

Previous Story

Saturday Car Fire Shuts Down Powell/Christie Intersection

Latest News

Support Local News for the Emeryville Community and get free Merch!

Become a recurring E’ville Eye supporter for as little as $5 per month and get a FREE custom tee or cap (minimum one year commitment).

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Don't Miss

Saturday Car Fire Shuts Down Powell/Christie Intersection