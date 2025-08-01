Service Restored After Early Morning Water Main Break Along Shellmound

Crews with EBMUD worked feverishly throughout the day to restore service to homes and businesses impacted by this mornings water break.

The break occurred at about 7:15 a.m. flooding parts of Shellmound Street between Christie Avenue and Shellmound Way underneath the Powell Street bridge. Both directions were closed to vehicle traffic and an alert was issued to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The break impacted 400 residents of local apartments along corridor, including a nearby hotel and some local businesses at Bay Street who were without running water.

Flooding near the footing of the Powell Street overpass (Photo: Wes Leung).

EBMUD spokesperson Nelsy Rodriguez explained to KRON 4 News that the culprit, an 80-year-old, 7 foot section of a cast-iron pipe, could have been leaking for weeks before finally giving way.

A water main is typically repaired by shutting off the water supply, excavating the damaged pipe, replacing or patching the broken section, and then restoring the site and water flow.

EBMUD was able to restore water to all customers at about 2:30 p.m.

EBMUD monitors and maintains 4200 miles of pipe in the area and is actively working to replace 25 miles of aging pipe annually (some over a century old).

The Emeryville PD issued a follow up alert at 8:30 p.m advising that all repairs had been completed and traffic in both directions was reopened. The city advised residents to run their water for 1-3 minutes to help remove any air from their pipes.

