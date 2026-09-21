September 2026 Retail & Service Report: New Japanese Eyewear, Gallery & Barber Shop Moves, New Home for Mama Teav’s

There’s plenty of retail and services activity to report in and around Emeryville since our last June report. These include a new Japanese eyewear brand joining Bay Street’s growing international lineup, a local barbershop and art gallery on the move, and a new home for an up-and-coming Southeast Asian condiment brand.
JINS Eyewear to Bay Street
Bay Street has announced another Japanese brand coming to the center: Jins, Japan’s No. 1 eyewear brand, known for its lightweight, fashion-forward frames and affordable prescription glasses.
Founded in 2001, JINS now has more than 580 stores in Japan and has been expanding in the U.S. It opened its first North American store in San Francisco in 2015 and now has locations in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.
Their entry highlight’s a notable precence of Japanese brands at the center including Tokyo Central, Maruwu Seicha and UNIQLO.
They’ll be occupying the space near UNIQLO currently occupied by the Rotten City Cultural District gallery.
Rotten City Cultural District Gallery Moving
The Rotten City Cultural District Space will be moving closer to the northern end of the shopping center in the space most recently occupied by Xfinity adjacent to Tipsy Putt. The larger space will provide RCCD with additional room to expand its programming and create unique art exhibitions throughout the year.
The gallery space is expected to complete their move in time for October’s Art & Culture month with Beyond the Lamp Light, an exhibition featuring independent work by Pixar artists, amplifying Emeryville’s Art & Culture Month.
Rotten City Cultural District Gallery: 5688 Bay St Suite 5688, Emeryville, CA 94608
Mama Teavs Takes Over Former INNA Jam Space
Oakland-based condiment brand Mama Teav’s has moved into the former INNA Jam commercial kitchen and retail space on 61st Street, overlooking Doyle Hollis Park. Founded in 2019 by siblings Christina and Anthony Teav, the family-run business was created to share their mother Kunthara Teav’s signature Cambodian recipes. Taking over the local food-production hub marks a significant milestone for the growing brand.
Mama Teav’s is best known for its flagship Hot Garlic Chili Crisp, a small-batch, crunchy chili oil made using organic ingredients and a cold-pressed process. The line has since expanded to include both original and mild variations.
The brand’s products are now sold nationwide and at specialty grocers throughout the Bay Area, including Berkeley Bowl, Bi-Rite Market, Market Hall Foods and select Whole Foods locations. They’re also available through the company’s online store.
Mama Teav’s: 1307 61st Street, Emeryville, CA 94608
Bruce’s Barbershop Moves to North Oakland
Bruce’s Barbershop, which opened in the Public Market’s breezeway in 2019, has moved to a new location in North Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood.
Proprietor Lauren Carrillo, who named the shop after a beloved uncle who had passed away, has designed an intimate new space that keeps her longtime clientele within easy reach.
The new shop features four chairs and offers the same core services, including precision haircuts, beard trims and straight-razor shaves.
Bruce’s Barbershop: 4101 Market Street, Oakland, CA 94608.
No Spirit Halloween Store in Emeryville for Second Consecutive Year
In what may be an encouraging sign for Emeryville’s retail climate, the city will once again be Spirit Halloween-free, marking the second consecutive year without a seasonal outpost of the ubiquitous costume retailer.
E’villains looking to stock up on costumes, decorations and other Halloween essentials will have to make the trek to Hayward or Concord.
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