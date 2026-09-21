September 2026 Retail & Service Report: New Japanese Eyewear, Gallery & Barber Shop Moves, New Home for Mama Teav’s

The interior of a typical JINS storefront (Photo: Jins.com).

JINS Eyewear to Bay Street

Bay Street has announced another Japanese brand coming to the center: Jins, Japan’s No. 1 eyewear brand, known for its lightweight, fashion-forward frames and affordable prescription glasses.

Founded in 2001, JINS now has more than 580 stores in Japan and has been expanding in the U.S. It opened its first North American store in San Francisco in 2015 and now has locations in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles.

Their entry highlight’s a notable precence of Japanese brands at the center including Tokyo Central, Maruwu Seicha and UNIQLO.

They’ll be occupying the space near UNIQLO currently occupied by the Rotten City Cultural District gallery.