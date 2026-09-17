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    Sept. 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Cotti Coffee, Jamaica Again, Xula Guatemalan & Restaurant Week Updates

    September 16, 2026
    by
    2 mins read

    There’s plenty of activity on Emeryville’s dining scene, with a new international coffee chain headed to East Bay Bridge Shopping Center, Jamaica Again filling a long-vacant Public Market stall, and a new La Cocina partnership announced. Meanwhile, Emeryville Restaurant Week continues to grow ahead of its Oct. 1 launch.

    The former Starbucks space next to Emeryville Home Depot will become a Cotti Coffee.

    Cotti Coffee to East Bay Bridge Shopping Center

    Cotti Coffee, the Hong Kong-based coffee chain that has grown to more than 18,000 locations in 33 countries, has signed a lease for the former Starbucks space at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center next to Home Depot.

    The brand has been building its U.S. presence since opening its first U.S. location in Honolulu in 2024. It has since expanded into New York, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Tennessee and California, and announced its first Bay Area location in San Francisco earlier this year.

    Cotti is known for its inexpensive coffee and extensive menu of other drinks. No timetable for the Emeryville opening has been announced.

    Photo: Jordan Potier

    Jamaica Again Opens in Vacant Public Market Stall

    Jamaica Again opened at the Public Market on Aug. 27, bringing Jamaican food back to Emeryville. The menu includes classic dishes such as jerk chicken, braised oxtail, curried goat, ackee and saltfish, along with Jamaican patties, plantains and homemade juices.

    The opening marks the return of Jamaican food to the Market, following Calypso Rose’s run from 2022 to 2024 and the earlier Jamaica Place, which operated at the Market before the Food Hall’s major 2016 renovation.

    Jamaica Again occupies the corner stall between Market Bar and Pig in a Pickle, which had remained vacant for several years. Its opening fills one of the Market’s long-vacant food stalls and adds another cuisine to the food hall’s lineup.

    Jamaica Again: 5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA 94608

    Xula proprietors Veronica Bran (chef-owner) and Jose Reyes (co-owner). Photo: @xula_guatemalan_cuisine via Instagram.

    Xula Guatemalan Announced as Latest La Cocina–Public Market Partnership

    The latest La Cocina pop-up stall at the Public Market, replacing Alma y Sazón, has been announced.

    Oakland-based Xula Guatemalan Cuisine specializes in traditional Guatemalan cuisine and antojitos, including tamales, garnachas, rellenitos and other dishes showcasing the flavors of Guatemala. Xula also makes its own ChiQ’aq salsa, a fiery Guatemalan-style salsa.

    They’ve previously operated as a ghost kitchen and at farmers markets and other pop-ups including at Outside Lands. Now, Xula is getting its own stall at the Public Market.

    Xula had initially slated to open Sept. 15 but this has been delayed by permitting issues with the city.

    Follow them on Instagram for the latest updates.

    Xula Guatemalan: 5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA 94608

    Photo: banhmihile.com.

    Banh Mi Hi Le Opens Across West Oakland Border

    Banh Mi Hi Le opened on Market Street near West MacArthur Boulevard, just across Emeryville’s border in West Oakland, in July.

    The location has a long history as a food establishment, most recently occupied by Shawlay Burger.

    As the name suggests, Banh Mi Hi Le specializes in bánh mì, Vietnamese sandwiches served on crunchy French bread rolls with pickled vegetables and fillings ranging from grilled meats to cold cuts. The menu also includes pho, spring rolls and boba tea drinks.

    Browse their menu and order online through their website.

    Banh Mi Hi Le: 3817 Market Street, Oakland, California, 94608

    Photo: Jordan Potier.

    Momentum for Inaugural Emeryville Restaurant Week Growing

    Participation in Emeryville’s inaugural citywide Restaurant Week has grown since its initial announcement, with the lineup now expanding to 31 restaurants and food businesses. New additions include Doyle Street Café, Hong Kong East Ocean Seafood Restaurant, Honor Kitchen & Cocktails, Le Marine Fish & Grill, Los Cantaros Taqueria, Los Moles, Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café and Sonesta Restaurant.

    Bay Street has nine participating dining destinations, including JARS, Saucy Asian, Fogo de Chão, Pippal, Tokyo Central and Uchiwa Ramen, making the shopping center a major part of the event.

    Emeryville Restaurant Week runs Oct. 1–11, featuring special menus, prix fixe offerings and discounts at participating establishments. The deadline for restaurants to apply is Sept. 24, and organizers say there is no cost to participate.

    More Info at DestinationEmeryville.com

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    Rob Arias

    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

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