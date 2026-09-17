Sept. 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Cotti Coffee, Jamaica Again, Xula Guatemalan & Restaurant Week Updates

The former Starbucks space next to Emeryville Home Depot will become a Cotti Coffee.

Cotti Coffee to East Bay Bridge Shopping Center

Cotti Coffee, the Hong Kong-based coffee chain that has grown to more than 18,000 locations in 33 countries, has signed a lease for the former Starbucks space at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center next to Home Depot.

The brand has been building its U.S. presence since opening its first U.S. location in Honolulu in 2024. It has since expanded into New York, Washington, D.C., Illinois, Tennessee and California, and announced its first Bay Area location in San Francisco earlier this year.

Cotti is known for its inexpensive coffee and extensive menu of other drinks. No timetable for the Emeryville opening has been announced.