Sept. 2026 Emeryville Newswire: Women-Owned Businesses Make List, New Leads in Hillyard Search, Javi’s Employee Attacked

Photo: @farleyscoffee

New leads emerge in search for missing Farley’s Coffee co-owner Amy Hillyard

Six months after Farley’s Coffee co-owner Amy Hillyard disappeared from her Oakland home, investigators identified five previously unsearched hiking trails as new leads in the case. According to KTVU, private investigators told the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate that Hillyard had looked up eight Bay Area hiking trails on her computer the day before she disappeared. Search crews had not yet searched five of the trails, some of which are in Berkeley. Volunteers planned to use drones and other equipment to search the areas during the week of Sept. 28.

Farley’s Coffee marked the six-month milestone with an Instagram post urging the community to keep sharing Hillyard’s story. “Six months of no answers, six months of hope, six months of wondering,” the post read. Her family was offering a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641. Updates are available at BringAmyHome.com.