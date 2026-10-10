Sept. 2026 Emeryville Newswire: Women-Owned Businesses Make List, New Leads in Hillyard Search, Javi’s Employee Attacked

In this monthly edition of our Emeryville newsletter, we highlight five stories you may have missed, including:
- Two Emeryville Women-Owned Businesses Make SFBT’s List
- Tokyo Central’s Prepared Foods Get the Spotlight
- Japanese Retailers Help Push Bay Street Toward Full Occupancy
- Female Employee Attacked While Opening West Oakland Empanada Shop
- New Leads Emerge in Search for Amy Hillyard
New Japanese retailers help push Bay Street toward full occupancy
Bay Street Emeryville is nearing full occupancy as it attracts a new wave of Japanese retailers, according to the San Francisco Business Times. The September report spotlights Maruwu Seicha, a Japanese matcha purveyor, and JINS, an eyewear brand, joining Tokyo Central, the Japanese grocery store that has become a major draw at the shopping center.
The report also highlights Bay Break, a $12 million renovation of the center’s dining terrace completed in March. The outdoor dining area features seating for 270 guests and is part of Bay Street’s effort to strengthen its appeal as a shopping and dining destination.
SF Standard spotlights Tokyo Central’s prepared foods
The San Francisco Standard takes readers inside Tokyo Central, Bay Street’s sprawling Japanese grocery store, highlighting its extensive prepared-food section as a destination in its own right. The store offers fresh nigiri, poke bowls and a buffet alongside its wide selection of Japanese groceries.
The review explores the store’s ready-to-eat options, including affordable meals that make Tokyo Central an appealing lunch stop for shoppers looking beyond traditional grocery fare.
New leads emerge in search for missing Farley’s Coffee co-owner Amy Hillyard
Six months after Farley’s Coffee co-owner Amy Hillyard disappeared from her Oakland home, investigators identified five previously unsearched hiking trails as new leads in the case. According to KTVU, private investigators told the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGate that Hillyard had looked up eight Bay Area hiking trails on her computer the day before she disappeared. Search crews had not yet searched five of the trails, some of which are in Berkeley. Volunteers planned to use drones and other equipment to search the areas during the week of Sept. 28.
Farley’s Coffee marked the six-month milestone with an Instagram post urging the community to keep sharing Hillyard’s story. “Six months of no answers, six months of hope, six months of wondering,” the post read. Her family was offering a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641. Updates are available at BringAmyHome.com.
Female employee attacked while opening West Oakland empanada shop
A female employee at Javi’s Cooking, a West Oakland empanada shop near 35th and Market streets, was attacked on the morning of Sept. 21 as she opened the restaurant. Surveillance video showed a man approaching her from behind in the restaurant’s parklet and assaulting her, according to KTVU. A suspect was arrested in connection with the attack.
Restaurant owner Javier Sandes described the assault as the latest in a series of incidents affecting his business, including vandalism and other disturbances near the property. The employee was taken to a hospital and released later that day.
Two Emeryville businesses crack SFBT’s list of top women-owned East Bay companies
Two Emeryville-based businesses landed among the East Bay’s largest women-owned companies in the San Francisco Business Times’ 2026 ranking. The annual list ranks privately held businesses that are at least 51% women-owned and headquartered in Alameda or Contra Costa counties.
Babylist, an online baby registry and parenting platform based at 1900 Powell St., ranked No. 2, reporting $750 million in 2025 revenue, up 44% from the previous year.
Streamline Events Inc., a marketing strategy, meetings management and event production company based at the Marketplace, ranked No. 5, increasing its revenue nearly 22% to $65 million in 2025.
The San Francisco Business Times notes that the revenue figures were supplied by the companies and could not be independently verified.
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