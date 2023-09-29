Sept. 2023 Food & Drink Updates: Cookie Plug Grand Opening; Delirama Jr. to San Pablo Ave; Sushi Salon to former State’s Coffee Space

A few food & drink announcements since our last update in July including another cookie shop, a highly regarded deli and new Sushi restaurant.
Previously announced Secrets of Tiger and La Vida Fish & Chips both opened their doors in August.
Delirama expanding to North Oakland
Berkeley’s Delirama, known for their pastrami sandwiches and bagels, are expanding into vacant space next to The Wolfhound Bar on San Pablo Ave in North Oakland (former Create in Clay School of Ceramics space).
The smaller location dubbed “Delirama Jr.” will serve subs as well as coffee and breakfast sandwiches according to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Elena Kadvany.
They will be begin selling pastrami subs at Wolfhound every Friday beginning October 6 to help fund their eventual opening.
ADVERTISEMENT
La Vida Fish & Chips
The Public Market’s latest food stall opened to the public on August 17 after first announcing signing a lease back in June.
La Vida serves their signature gluten-free fish & chips as well as calamari, a fresh nicoise salad and tuna-melt.
Full menu and hours on lavidafishandchips.com.
Cookie Plug Grand Opening
The Cookie Plug franchise at the former Subway on Christie Avenue will host their highly anticipated grand opening on Saturday, September 30. The store is promoting “free swag for the first 50 customers.”
They hosted a surprise soft opening yesterday and today “working out the bugs” of their operation.
Cookie Plug markets their products with Hip-Hop culture art and slang terms like “Thicc” and “Drank” (in fact the term “plug” refers to a drug hookup or dealer).
Hours are listed as Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cookie Plug is the second cookie store to open this year in a former Subway location including Butter Pecan Bakeshop at 65th & Hollis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dipped Reopens at Bay Street
Dipped, who operated briefly at the former Kara’s Cupcake space before it was demolished for a yet unnamed grocery store, officially reopened on Sunday, September 3rd.
They are now occupying the former Cafe Duetto space next to the Purple mattress store.
Dipped offers treats such as chocolate-covered strawberries, dipped apples, and more.
Dipped is among a flurry of openings expected at Bay Street this year including Philz Coffee, Flores, Fogo de Chão, Mumu Hot Pot, Pippal Regional Indian and Saucy Asian.
Former States Coffee to become Sushi Salon
The shuttered States Coffee outpost next to the original Arthur Mac’s will become a new sushi restaurant.
Sushi Salon has been operating as a pop-up at Berkeley’s Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya and has gained a devoted following for its creative array of sushi.
Chefs Joji Nonaka and Anna Osawa come from the highly regarded and equally diminutive Utzutzu in Alameda.
They offer an 18-course omakase (chef’s choice) meal that runs $185.
Read More on The East Bay Times,
Is Local News essential to you?
If so, consider a one-time or recurring contribution to help support our local journalists.
|
I’ve lived in the Watergate complex for 30 years. Although I don’t get out much, I very much enjoy reading you and learning more about my “local” community. Lately I’ve been intrigued by the dredging activity in the harbor next to Trader Vic’s. At times there are two Lind Marine dredges operating, scooping and loading “sludge” into a barge tied alongside. It’s fascinating to watch all the machinery at work, including the tugboat nudging them into place, and to speculate about what’s happening and why they’re moving quantities of sludge? Could you please investigate and tell us more about this project, and other mysterious activities, not just business openings/closings and crime rates? Also, there’s a building going up on Hollis that I heard is going to be a mortuary? That sounds like a curious story, don’t you think? Thanks. Signed, a loyal reader and hopefully soon to be a financial supporter.
Hello Pamela and thanks for your readership. I’ll see if I can dig anything up. We did publish this story over 5 years ago about the dredging activity although this was at Emery Cove. I think you’re referring to the public Marina.
https://evilleeye.com/news-commentary/development/emery-cove-yacht-harbor-undergoing-dock-replacement-dredging-projects/
Why is it a cookie store?? Subway made sense, at least put a small grocery store or something valuable there instead of overpriced trendy cookies. The place won’t last.