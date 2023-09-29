Sept. 2023 Food & Drink Updates: Cookie Plug Grand Opening; Delirama Jr. to San Pablo Ave; Sushi Salon to former State’s Coffee Space

A few food & drink announcements since our last update in July including another cookie shop, a highly regarded deli and new Sushi restaurant.

Previously announced Secrets of Tiger and La Vida Fish & Chips both opened their doors in August.

Delirama expanding to North Oakland

Berkeley’s Delirama, known for their pastrami sandwiches and bagels, are expanding into vacant space next to The Wolfhound Bar on San Pablo Ave in North Oakland (former Create in Clay School of Ceramics space).

The smaller location dubbed “Delirama Jr.” will serve subs as well as coffee and breakfast sandwiches according to San Francisco Chronicle reporter Elena Kadvany.

They will be begin selling pastrami subs at Wolfhound every Friday beginning October 6 to help fund their eventual opening.

La Vida Fish & Chips

The Public Market’s latest food stall opened to the public on August 17 after first announcing signing a lease back in June.

La Vida serves their signature gluten-free fish & chips as well as calamari, a fresh nicoise salad and tuna-melt.

Full menu and hours on lavidafishandchips.com.

Cookie Plug Grand Opening

The Cookie Plug franchise at the former Subway on Christie Avenue will host their highly anticipated grand opening on Saturday, September 30. The store is promoting “free swag for the first 50 customers.”

They hosted a surprise soft opening yesterday and today “working out the bugs” of their operation.

Cookie Plug markets their products with Hip-Hop culture art and slang terms like “Thicc” and “Drank” (in fact the term “plug” refers to a drug hookup or dealer).

Hours are listed as Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cookie Plug is the second cookie store to open this year in a former Subway location including Butter Pecan Bakeshop at 65th & Hollis.

Dipped Reopens at Bay Street

Dipped, who operated briefly at the former Kara’s Cupcake space before it was demolished for a yet unnamed grocery store, officially reopened on Sunday, September 3rd.

They are now occupying the former Cafe Duetto space next to the Purple mattress store.

Dipped offers treats such as chocolate-covered strawberries, dipped apples, and more.

Dipped is among a flurry of openings expected at Bay Street this year including Philz Coffee, Flores, Fogo de Chão, Mumu Hot Pot, Pippal Regional Indian and Saucy Asian.

Former States Coffee to become Sushi Salon

The shuttered States Coffee outpost next to the original Arthur Mac’s will become a new sushi restaurant.

Sushi Salon has been operating as a pop-up at Berkeley’s Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya and has gained a devoted following for its creative array of sushi.

Chefs Joji Nonaka and Anna Osawa come from the highly regarded and equally diminutive Utzutzu in Alameda.

They offer an 18-course omakase (chef’s choice) meal that runs $185.

Read More on The East Bay Times,

