Security Guard Shot, Killed at Mandela Parkway Community Cabin

A security guard was shot and killed at the Mandela Parkway Community Cabin site in West Oakland last Thursday, April 7th.

The Caltrans-owned site is one of several Community Cabin sites across the city operated by the nonprofit Operation Dignity.

The guard was shot while in his car just before 10 p.m. while parked outside cabin property according to Operation Dignity executive director Marguerite Bachand.

4/13 update: KTVU has identified the victim as Barry Murphy and the shooter as a former resident of the community cabin “that was denied access to the property.”

Security guard Barry Murphy was killed after a former resident at the Oakland community cabin site was denied access to the property and fired a gun at him. His mother and sister remember him for his work ethic and his love for family. https://t.co/YihLJWILcK — KTVU (@KTVU) April 13, 2022

“Staff and residents knew him,” Bachand said.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene according to Oakland police officers.

Operation Dignity has made grief counselors available to cabin residents and staff.

The sites that provide shelter for homeless residents have been marred by a series of fires in the last month including one at the connected ‘Safe RV’ space and another near Lake Merritt.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones, the residents of the Mandela Community Cabins who experienced this traumatic event, and the contracted security service team who have lost a colleague,” City of Oakland spokesperson Karen Boyd added.

No arrests have been announced.

