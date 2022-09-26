Sea Walls Mural Festival Interactive Map & Photo Gallery

The Sea Walls “Artists for Oceans” Mural Festival concluded on September 19 after ten days of events. The initiative was intended to draw awareness to rising sea levels and encourage stewardship of our oceans. In the span of a barely a week, 15 blank walls on buildings spread out across the city were transformed into colorful murals that will be with the city for decades.

The event was coordinated by the PangeaSeed nonprofit and supported locally by The Public Market/Oxford Properties, Stasher Bags, the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, Davlin Coatings and LUSH Natural Cosmetics amongst others.

The event was produced and directed by local artists Alexandra Underwood & Joey Rose.

“After almost two years of planning & preparation, Joey and I are beyond thrilled to see these murals come to life,” Underwood provided through email. “It’s been so amazing to see the amount of community support that we’ve had – from the amount of people that showed up to our public events, the amazing volunteer support, the students who helped paint at Emery High, to people we’ve met on the streets excited about these ‘new’ walls. We couldn’t have asked for a smoother week & more supportive community. I hope that people continue to love these murals and feel empowered to protect both our town & our Environment!”

Click on the markers to see a thumbnail of the mural and information about the artist.

The above interactive map show the location of each mural for those that would like to facilitate their own walking or cycling tour of them. We’ve also included links to the 17 “artivists” instagram accounts for those that would like to learn more about them and view their portfolio of projects.

Additional photos can be explored on social media using the #SeaWallsEmeryville hashtag.

1. Artist: Sonny Behan – @sonnysundancer (Work in Progress)

Location: Geltor – 5400 Hollis Street. Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Bay Area Species at Risk

2. Artist: Steffi Lynn – @haveanicedayy_

Location: Powell Plaza (On the back along Shellmound St.) – 5707 Christie Ave, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Bay Area Species at Risk

3. Artist: Kai’ili Kaulukukui – @artworkofkai

Location: Black and White Liquor – 4051 San Pablo Ave, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Bay Fill

4. Artist: Evocal – @evoca1

Location: Black and White Liquor – 4051 San Pablo Ave, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Sea Level Rise

5. Artist: Apexer – @apexer

Location: 1460 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608

Topic: Environmental Justice & Bay Stewardship

6. Artist: Felicia Gabaldon – @feliciagabaldonart

Location: 1460 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608

Topic: Environmental Justice & Bay Stewardship

7. Artist: Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya – @alonglastname

Location: Emery High School – 1100 47th St, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Environmental Justice & Bay Stewardship

8. Artist: Kelly Ording – @okellyording

Location: Italics (Hollis St facing side) – 6598 Hollis St, Emeryville 94608

Topic: Water Management

9. Artist: Liv Losee-Unger – @orluarts

Location: Italics (65th St facing side) – 6598 Hollis St, Emeryville 94608

Topic: Ocean Acidification & Port Pollution

10. Artist: Insane 51 – @insane51

Location: Ohana Cannabis – 5770 Peladeau Street, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Plastic Pollution & Illegal Dumping

11. Artist: Last Ones Crew – @last1 studio

Location: 1460 Park Ave, Emeryville, CA 94608

Topic: Plastic Pollution & Illegal Dumping

12. Artist: Taylor Reinhold & Evan ‘ESK’ Wilson – @mostfunkyclick & @evaneskwilson

Location: 1468 66th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608

Topic: Bay Area Species at Risk

13. Artist: Georgie Nakima – @gardenofjourney

Location: Super Duper Burgers – 5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Environmental Justice & Bay Stewardship

14. Artist: Cracked Ink – @crackedink

Location: Richards & Sterling – 1488 67th St, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Bay Stewardship

15. Artist: Mila Moldenhower – @dadadoodles

Location: Good to Eat Dumplings – 1298 65th St, Emeryville CA 94608

Topic: Ocean Acidification & Port Pollution

