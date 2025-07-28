Saturday Car Fire Shuts Down Powell/Christie Intersection in Emeryville

A vehicle fire shut down the intersection of Powell and Christie late Saturday afternoon July 26 at about 4:44 p.m.

Emeryville Police officers quickly responded to the scene and blocked off the intersection while waiting for an Alameda County Fire Department truck from nearby Station 34 to arrive.

ACFD was able to quickly extinguish the fire to what appeared to be a white, 4-door Honda Accord.

The driver explained they were driving on I-80 when they struck a mattress that they were unable to avoid due to heavy traffic.

The driver then exited the freeway noticing the presence and smell of smoke. They were able to exit the car safely while stopped in the left turning lane of east bound Powell Street.

Photo: Aashay Tambi

The damaged vehicle was towed from the scene and Christie and Powell were reopened to traffic at about 5:50 p.m. The driver did not suffer any injuries. The fire did cause some damage to some nearby road signs.

