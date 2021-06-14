Richmond Shooting Victim Identified as 37-Year-Old Emeryville Man

Richmond police are investigating a shooting Wednesday that left a 37-year-old Emeryville man dead and more than 40 shell casings at the scene.

Officers responded at about 12:25 p.m. Wednesday to an activation of its ShotSpotter gunshot detection system technology in the 3000 block of Shane Drive and received multiple calls shortly afterward about someone having been shot, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Aaron Burrell.

Richmond police have released the audio from the ShotSpotter system that captured the dozens of rounds of gunfire.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Savannah Stewart at sstewart@richmondpd.net or (510) 620-6541. People can also call a tip line at (510) 307-8177.

Feature Image: Richmond PD Facebook Page

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: