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    This silver Honda sedan was disabled with spike strips near San Pablo Ave and 55th St. (Photo: Emeryville PD).
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    Reckless Vehicle ‘Donuts’ During Emeryville School Drop-Off Lead to Arrest

    April 3, 2026
    by
    1 min read

    Emeryville police responded to multiple reports of a silver Honda sedan performing ‘donuts’ near 53rd Street and San Pablo Avenue around 8 a.m. on Wednesday April 1. The concerning incident happened during peak ECCL school drop-off.

    Emeryville officers responded the scene and located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. According to police, the driver exhibited erratic behavior that raised immediate safety concerns.

    The vehicle was ultimately disabled near San Pablo Ave and 55th St. (Photo: Emeryville PD).

    When officers attempted to detain the individual, the driver fled, leading police on a reckless pursuit along San Pablo Avenue. During the incident, the vehicle reportedly mounted a sidewalk, creating additional danger for pedestrians and nearby residents.

    “[He was] making u-turns and driving on the sidewalk when kids are heading into school,” noted one witness who observed the incident from a bus. “There were about four police cars chasing him in circles.“

    The pursuit came to an end after officers deployed spike strips, successfully disabling the vehicle. As the driver attempted a U-turn, the Honda collided with a fence and came to a stop.

    Police were able to safely detain the driver who was arrested on suspicion of felony evading and driving under the influence and taken into custody.

    Authorities are asking anyone who may have captured video footage of the incident—via dashcam, security camera, or cellphone—to come forward and contact the EPD at (510) 596-3700 (case number 2604-0001).

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    Rob Arias

    is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

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