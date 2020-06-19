Public Market Emeryville Reopens for Outdoor “Al Fresco” Dining

As expected, Alameda County issued a new health order yesterday expanding the list of businesses allowed to reopen to include outdoor dining. Among the eating establishments that immediately announced participation will be the Public Market Emeryville.

Public Market management worked with its architects and designers over the past weeks to conform to the specific requirements outlined in the revised health order.

“Public Market Al Fresco” (Al Fresco being Italian for open air dining) will offer socially distanced seating in the patio areas of the “breezeway” (the alley behind Peet’s Coffee) and along Shellmound street near Urban Outfitters.

Public Market has added new outdoor furniture and heat lamps, with more enhancements to be rolled out over the next few weeks.

“We think Public Market Al Fresco will be a wonderful way to enjoy the great variety of delicious foods from our eateries while maintaining social distance from your friends and other guests,” Said Mark Stefan, President and Co-Founder of Public Market owner City Center Realty Partners. “And all while hanging out in the fresh outdoors.”

Neither of the Market’s two bars, The Public Bar or The Periodic Table, will be open initially although Paradita and Super Duper both sell alcoholic beverages and have their own patios.

“This is just the beginning of the improvements that diners will see,” Stefan added. “We look forward to sharing additional exciting outdoor features over the next few weeks.”

The Public Market unveiled a new purveyor Homage during the quarantine serving pizza kits and other “grab & go” options.

Heightened Sanitizing Processes and Infrastructure:

Makeup air units operating at full capacity, which circulate fresh, external air throughout the Food Hall

Daily disinfections of all common areas

Hand sanitizer stations at each entrance

Shields installed at all customer/tenant point of sale areas

Continuous cleaning of dining surfaces throughout the food hall and outdoor spaces

Single-use trays only from purveyors

Social Distance Protocols:

Seating is spread six feet or more apart in our new outdoor spaces

Face coverings required of all guests

All queue areas are marked for six feet apart

Signage throughout the Food Hall reminds people to maintain social distance and wear masks

The food hall will be open regular hours from 7am to 9pm. Individual purveyor hours will vary and updated information will be posted on publicmarketemeryville.com.

