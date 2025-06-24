Priforce-Gould Rivalry Deepens With Substack Post Detailing FPPC Investigation

A simmering political rivalry between an Emeryville City Councilmember and an aspiring City Councilmember is now overheating in plain view of the public.

Recently appointed Planning Commissioner Sam Gould published a Substack post detailing a Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) complaint he filed against Councilmember Kalimah Priforce.

Gould raises issues about a possible conflict of interest involving campaign contributions and their alleged influence over Priforce’s voting record.

The complaint is currently being investigated by the FPPC’s Enforcement Division.

Since removed signs posted on properties w/ businesses that would be negatively impacted by closures.

40th St. Multimodal Project at Center of Beef

At the heart of the matter is the contentious 40th Street Multimodal Project that the city is trudging forward with despite growing opposition from businesses along the corridor. These businesses have legitimate fears over the impact the two way cycle-track, bus-only lanes and street closures would cause by reducing the egress and parking for their customers. One property owner claims his property could be “impacted negatively by up to 10 million dollars” by the project.

These fears by local businesses have been largely dismissed by bicycle activists who typically insist that the additional foot traffic and bike parking created by these measures will offset the loss of customers from outside the city. A recent UC Berkeley Report has provided some validity to these concerns noting that a similar AC Transit BRT project on International Boulevard actually increased “traffic violence” and displaced many businesses.

The project would make one lane bus-only and close/partially close 4 streets perpendicular to 40th St.

While the intersection of 40th St. & San Pablo Avenue is considered a high conflict zone, 40th itself has never been a particularly dangerous street by most metrics (the bike lane IFO the Target entrance might be an exception here). The street is unlikely to be considered among the highest priorities in the city by cyclists.

Priforce has been the only dissenting vote against the project when he voted against aspects of the project at a July 18, 2023 meeting and again in February, 2025 citing business impact concerns. “When I did meet with some of these businesses, many of their staff, the people who who are workers are folks of color,” Priforce deliberated at the 2025 meeting. “I’m concerned about how it affects their families.”

Pending FPPC Investigation Detailed

Among the reasons Priforce was censured back in December were his unresolved FPPC violations. Candidates and councilmembers are required to detail financial contributions semi-annually to ensure transparency with their decision making.

“It casts a shadow when he votes on items before this council,” 2025 Emeryville Mayor David Mourra stated at the meeting voting for his censure. “This is a basic concept to prevent political corruption that I’m sure everybody in this room can actually agree with.”

In such a small, dense, mixed-use city, close proximity between elected officials and development projects is common as are recusals. All “Public Officials” who influence governmental decisions are required to file a Form 700 Statements of Economic Interests. These include Councilmembers as well as members of the Planning Commission, Public Art Committee, and Housing Committee.

While Gould lives in close proximity to 40th Street, his support of the project are within bounds of his former role on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC). Advisory Committees including the BPAC are not considered Public Officials as they to not have decision making authority or make “substantive recommendations.”

FPC Case No. 2023-00785 lists Priforce and other members of his slate.

The FPPC currently lists three pending cases within Emeryville in its Complaint and Case Information Portal including this one as well as one against Courtney Welch and 2022 candidate Eugene Tssui. Neither Priforce or Welch have filed their required Form 460s that were due January 31, 2025. The Emeryville City Clerk has made non-filing referrals to the FPPC for both of them.

Priforce had previously publicly disclosed the reasons behind his late filings was a separation from his partner where he was locked out of his financial accounts. This issue has since been resolved.

It’s important to note that not all complaints, particularly those involving delinquent filing, are investigated by the FPPC for wrongdoing although delinquent filing can lead to fines. Equivocating receiving a complaint and being “under investigation by the FPPC” is generally a cheap tactic to try to discredit someone.

This latest complaint against Priforce, filed by Gould on May 27, 2025, alleges that Priforce violated the Political Reform Act’s campaign disclosure provisions. Also named in the open case are the campaigns of Mia Esperanza Brown, Calvin Dillahunty and the treasurers involved in Priforce’s campaign.

Gould’s post includes emails from Buttner Properties President Tim Robison obtained through a Public Record Act request that states “we have started donating funds to his candidacy for Mayor” referring to Priforce’s campaign mailer and social posts encouraging support for his Mayorship despite not being on the ballot and the title of Mayor not being an elected position.

The communications seem to imply that, at best, helping to elect Priforce’s slate of candidates through financial support might be the only way for businesses to have a seat at the negotiating table. At worst, there’s a quid pro quo involved.

Gould’s post contains emails by Robison.

Priforce’s latest filings, dating back to April 5, 2024, do not show any donations from Robison or Buttner. Mia Esperanza Brown, a member of Priforce’s “slate” shows contributions totaling $850 in her Form 460 that covered the end of 2024. Dillahunty has not filed a Form 460 but has filed a Form 470 indicating he raised less than $2,000 for his campaign.

Priforce Recuses Himself From Subsequent Voting On Project In reaction to the possible conflict of interest, Priforce has voluntarily recused himself from taking any action on the project. The City of Emeryville issued a formal letter confirming the recusal from ”any and all involvement related to the project.” “It is our understanding that the FPPC complaint involves allegations that you may have violated the Political Reform Act’s campaign contribution and disclosure requirements, including with respect to contributions received from persons who may have an interest in the 40th Street Multimodal Project,” Emeryville City Attorney John Kennedy verified in the letter.

Gould Rivalry An Extension of Bauters Rivalry

Gould, a friend and neighbor of former councilman John Bauters, could be considered a proxy for him in terms of his political leanings that center around YIMBYism and bike advocacy.

Priforce, in alliance with the town gadfly, are partially blamed for Bauter’s narrow defeat in the county Supervisor race through attacks and disinformation about his record while on Emeryville City Council.

Priforce and Gould have butted heads on multiple occasions both online and in-person. They got into a testy exchange at a September, 2024 Council meeting with Gould calling Priforce out at a council meeting for showing hostility toward him. Priforce fired back at Gould for his persistent online criticisms of him calling Gould’s behavior online bullying.

Gould placed a disappointing 5th in last year’s six person city council race despite prominent endorsements and previous committee experience with the city. Gould was appointed to the Planning Commission in May which is a trajectory that many councilmembers have followed including Bauters and Mourra.

It seems increasingly likely that Gould will throw his hat in the ring again in 2026 when Priforce’s and David Mourra’s seats expire.

Both Gould and his wife spoke in favor of of Priforce’s censure at the raucous December 3, 2024 council meeting (Photo: Jordan Potier).

Priforce Responds to Complaint

In response to the The FPPC Enforcement Division’s investigation, Priforce provided a lengthy and comprehensive timeline of the all the transactions related to the complaint.

Priforce called the complaint “a sustained campaign of harassment and antagonism targeting myself and several other public servants in Emeryville” and Gould’s actions ”the continuation of a vendetta.” Priforce also attested that the process is being “weaponized” against him by Gould and others.

In his response, Priforce disclosed that between April 9, 2024 and October 10, 2024, Robison made six separate donations to his campaign totaling $2,550.

“I have not voted in favor of any agenda item that would advance or finalize any core component of the 40th Street Multimodal Project since receiving contributions from area businesses,” Priforce stated in his reply also noting that he disclosed his meeting with these businesses in the Ex Parte Communications portion of the meeting. Priforce asserted that his opposition to the project was based on its costs and the city’s pending budget difficulties, and not undue influence.

The FPPC continues to investigate the matter to determine whether these non-disclosures were naive or malicious. The FPPC has the authority to levy various penalties for violations of the Political Reform Act including fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

If egregious enough, they can refer the case to the Attorney General for criminal Prosecution which seems highly unlikely in this circumstance. It does not appear Priforce was attempting to enrich himself through political influence as is alleged in the indictment of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

This investigation and any subsequent fine could inflict some reputational damage on Priforce who has already been censured and sanctioned during his two plus years on council.

Priforce has cultivated a strong following in the city and beyond by the left-wing/Green Party end of the political spectrum although how many of these voters exist in Emeryville is not clear. Priforce has not fully committed to seeking a second term.

