Priforce Censure Resolution Passes Amid ‘Circus-like’ Emeryville Council Chambers Atmosphere

We promised Tuesday would be “Political Theater” in Emeryville … and it delivered for those that enjoy these theatrics.

The nearly three-hour meeting to discuss the censure of Councilmember Kalimah Priforce was filled with anger, passion, and emotion from both sides of the argument.

As detailed in our Monday story, the resolution was brought forth by 2024 Mayor Courtney Welch in response to some alleged infractions by Priforce. While none of these infractions individually rise to the level of being censured, they had a cumulative effect, painting the picture of someone who considers themselves unaccountable to the rules and regulations that come with holding political office.

Welch and her allies have asserted that this was not retribution for Priforce’s persistent opposition to their preferred policy choices or him publicly campaigning against them and other criticisms.

“I understand the great interest in this meeting. However, this will not become a circus,” Welch warned the crowd prior to the kick-off of the discussion laying down the ground rules for the evening by discouraging interrupting and other disruptive behavior.

Despite this warning, the meeting devolved into shouting, personal grievances, accusations and, at times, teetered on the edge of chaos.

Pro and anti-censure attendees gathered in Emeryville council chambers (Photo: Jordan Potier).

Welch may have overplayed her hand if she thought she could squeeze this item through during a post-general election malaise amid the kickoff of the December holiday season.

Priforce was able to rally his supporters to turn out in his support and was greeted to applause, homemade signs, and other forms of affection.

The recent election’s outcome may to have fueled the left wing/Green Party end of the political spectrum and they seemed prepared for a fight. Members of the left wing are known for turning out, and when called upon, getting their hands dirty.

Public Comment Teeters on the Edge of Chaos

A bit of Intrigue was added to the public comment portion of the meeting when organizers of the successful recall of D.A. Pamela Price recall turned out in support of Priforce’s Censure.

Victims’ rights advocate Brenda Grisham and County Supervisor candidate Chris Moore were both in attendance as well as other key figures of SAFE which is a pro-public safety organization leading a backlash against Left-Wing politicians in the East Bay.

Grisham, despite being shouted down by the crowd, stood firm. “You have disrespected my family. You have disrespected my children. You have disrespected 374,000 citizens of Alameda County … You should be censured!”

District 18 delegate Desmond Jeffries attempted to rally the crowd in support of Priforce.

Another commenter, noting her observation of bias in the matter, made a personal plea to Welch and Bauters to drop the censure. “I implore you, don’t let this be your legacy. Former Mayor Bauters, you have given so much to this city. Some failures, many successes. Don’t let this be your legacy.”

Many other members of the public spoke glowingly about Priforce and his willingness to listen to them, respond to their inquiries and even go out of his way to help them.

A mother recounted how Councilmember Priforce’s support inspired her to form a parent-teacher association after her child faced bullying and inadequate responses from local institutions. “I don’t know about this political stuff,” she said tearfully, “but he has motivated me to fight for my kids.”

Photo: Jordan Potier

Council Deliberates

Following the conclusion of Public comment, Council deliberated starting with Vice Mayor David Mourra who will likely be stepping into the Mayoral role in 2025.

“As we’ve just seen and heard, member Priforce is very passionate and his words clearly resonate with many people. In this room. Unfortunately, in this instance, Member Priforce’s actions do not match his words,” Mourra read. “The ethical violations described in the resolution are factual and quite serious. The behavior described is corrosive to the function of this council and the government of this city. Member Priforce is fond of talking about how open and transparent he is, but not disclosing your source of income, who is giving money to you for political purposes, how much you have received, how your are spending it — as we are all required to do by law. That’s what we all signed up for — This is not open. It’s not transparent. It casts a shadow when he votes on items before this council. This is a basic concept to prevent political corruption that I’m sure everybody in this room can actually agree with. I implore Member Priforce to match his actions to his words and provide the information being sought by the FPPC investigation so that this council can carry on the city’s business without further distractions.”

”This is not open. It’s not transparent. It casts a shadow when he votes on items before this council.” Vice Mayor David Mourra

Councilmember Kaur gave Priforce an out saying she would consider rejecting the censure if she had assurance that he would commit to filing his FPPC forms within 30 days.

Mayor Welch used the opportunity to call out what she considered hypocrisy in those that have called for campaign finance transparency in things they disagree with. “I’m very surprised to hear the tide has changed towards being transparent and compliant about financial contributions to Campaigns because we heard a few people bring up financial contributions to campaigns,” referring to money going to support Bauters’ campaign from Police Unions & Landlord groups.

“I think what I am hoping to hear tonight is some accountability from council member Priforce for the things that the Mayor has outlined in her notice for this event,” Bauters spoke when his turn. “I have not heard facts stated that contradict the things that the mayor has alleged.”

When it came around to Priforce, he did not let up. Priforce unconventionally spoke from behind the speaker podium instead of the chamber dais as if it was a campaign event speaking for over 30 minutes.

At times, Priforce grilled City Attorney John Kennedy as if he was a prosecutor and Kennedy was on trial.

Priforce also distributed an “evidence packet” to the crowd that details information that he asserts vindicates him and spotlights some of Welch’s attack tweets portraying her as a hypocrite.

Priforce argued vehemently and seemingly threatened the city with legal action.

“Just think about the people of Emeryville for once, what you’re bringing our city into. We are already struggling financially, and then you have the audacity to put us in some sort of legal jeopardy. You’re not thinking about the city. You’re thinking about yourselves. So I dare you!” Priforce screamed slamming his packet on the speakers lectern. “I dare you to censor and sanction me and then say to the people of Emeryville that you’re thinking about them. Make me a rich man!”

“So I dare you, I dare you to censor and sanction me and then say to the people of Emeryville that you’re thinking about them. Make me a rich man!” Councilmember Kalimah Priforce

Bauters, beloved by YIMBYs and Bicycle advocates, has become a bit of a villain to the left wing post-election when the spotlight was shone on him. This evening is unlikely to change this perception.

Bauters made a bit of a shocking and unprecedented amendment in the end seemingly adding a “parting shot” to his ongoing beef with Priforce by asking that a copy of the resolution be sent to every household in the city.

The resolution passed 4-1 with Priforce dissenting. Per the sanctions outlined in the resolution, Priforce will now be required to relinquish his positions on city committees and regional boards.

Priforce becomes the first councilmember in the city to be censured since Ken Bukowski in 2010 who also faced campaign violations as well as admitted drug use and other issues.

Outgoing Councilmember John Bauters weighed in on the censure.

Priforce Begins Hunger Strike in Pursuit of Independent PEC

Following the meeting, Priforce thanked his supporters in a social media post for turning out for him adding that he would began a hunger strike and continuing his push for an independent Public Ethics Commission.

Priforce noted that he would end his hunger strike when this petition garnered 1000 signatures.

