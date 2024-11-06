LIVE: Emeryville 2024 General Election Results

Results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters began trickling in at 8 p.m. PST.

We will update this page periodically to reflect results reflected on the county website.

Please note that Alameda County is notoriously slow with reporting results, and the complete tallies could take several days.

Emeryville City Council Race

Six Candidates are seeking three expiring Emeryville City Council seats.

Incumbents Sukhdeep Kaur and Courtney Welch are seeking their first full terms and are being challenged by Mia Esperanza Brown, Calvin Dillahunty, Sam Gould, and Matthew Solomon.

Analysis: Likely buoyed by their incumbency and prominent endorsements, Courtney Welch and Sukhdeep Kaur are poised to be elected to their first full terms.

The third seat is the most compelling race with BPAC/Housing Committee member Matthew Solomon holding a slim lead over Mia Esperanza Brown. Brown is running as part of a slate along with Calvin Dillahunty dubbed “Emery Rising” that is being fronted by councilmember Kalimah Priforce. Dillahunty has received the fewest votes of the six candidates.

Priforce surprisingly endorsed Solomon “as the third candidate” which may ultimately come at the expense of Brown.

Candidate Sam Gould probably had the most disappointing results as he is a distant fifth despite committee experience, an early entry into the race and some prominent endorsements.

Alameda County District 5 Supervisor Race

Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters and Oakland City Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas are locked in a battle to replace retiring County Supervisor Keith Carson.

Analysis: John Bauters is holding a steady lead over Nikki Fortunato Bas.

The results might be a bit of a surprise based on the primary results that Bas won by 13%. A recent poll conducted by the Oakland Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce showed Bauters with a commanding 16% lead.

Bauters favorability over Bas is likely attributed to the ability to connect Bas to Oakland’s issues with crime and homelessness.

Bauters was also pro-recall of DA Pamela Price. While most Dems rallied around Price, Bauters did not and the results show that her recall was extremely popular with voters.

Emery Unified School Board Race

Four Candidates are seeking two expiring Emery School Board seats.

Incumbent John Van Geffen is seeking a second term with three challengers including Brian Donahue, Elsie Joyce Lee, Walter Pizzarro.

Analysis: Results for school board election are going about a expected with Elsie Joyce Lee leading the pack and incumbent John Van Geffen easily heading toward reelection.

Town gladly Brian Donahue, running for the second time in successive elections, is heading for another lopsided defeat.

Current fourth-place finisher Walter Pizzarro ran a non-existent campaign not even bothering to turn out for the League of Women Voters Candidate forum.

