Police Asking For Help IDing Victims of San Pablo Ave Assault/Robbery

The Oakland Police Department is asking for help identifying two female victims of a robbery and assault that occurred last Friday, July 5 at about 6:30 p.m.

The incident occurred along San Pablo Avenue near 55th Street in front of The Wolfhound Bar (5516 San Pablo Avenue).

A surveillance video shows two women walking along San Pablo Ave with rolling carts and hand bags. They are confronted by a bearded male in a black hoody with “Wild Boyz” imprinted in white and wearing black & white Nike Air Jordans.

OPD needs help identifying the victims involved in this assault and robbery around 6:30p on 7/5/24 in the 5500 block of San Pablo Ave.



Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of San Pablo Ave. where the suspect was taken into custody.



More in the linkhttps://t.co/NBUxPpQnq9 pic.twitter.com/8ljmKMMELZ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 9, 2024

Video above shows the incident from multiple camera angles.

The suspect violently grabs one of the women’s bag who resists. The man then punches the women who falls to the ground. The suspect swings violently at the other woman before fleeing with three of their bags.

Following the assault, at least four men can be seen streaming out of the bar and chasing the suspect. One of the witnesses was identified as an off-duty OPD officer.

The fleeing suspect dropped the women’s belongings and these witnesses were able to recover their belongings.

One witness was able to follow the suspect who fled across the border into Emeryville. The suspect was apprehended by the EPD’s K9 unit.

While waiting for the police to arrive, both women left the scene. Both victims appear to be Asian women. These victims will need to file a report with the OPD to ensure the suspect is charged and brought to justice.

The two shaken victims were able to get back on their feet following the robbery/assault.

According to an OPD ress release, this was the second of four robberies committed by the suspect in the area.

The Oakland PD are asking anyone who might recognize the victims to contact their Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3326. Any additional videos or photos that could assist with the investigation should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov (Incident 24-033491).

