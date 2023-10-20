/

Planning Commission to Review Amendment to allow Planet Fitness Gym to operate in former CVS space

1 min read

The blighted former CVS space on San Pablo Avenue may soon receive new life if the Emeryville Planning Commission approves an amendment to allow a Planet Fitness Gym to operate.

An amendment is needed to allow the gym to operate 24/7 which is typical for their locations. Currently, permitted use for the space is from to 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Phoenix-based Evergreen Devco is in escrow to purchase approximately 1.31 acres of the Promenade Shopping Center that also includes Arizmendi, Wing Stop and IHOP among others.

The blueprint shows the building’s entrance facing the parking lot being walled off with the primary entrance being the southeast corner of the building.

In addition to standard gym equipment and free weights, the nearly 20,000 square foot space would include a “black card” area for premium members that would include massage rooms, tanning beds and a wellness pod.

ADVERTISEMENT
“ee-sq-ad”

The extended hours would expand options for those that prefer to exercise during off-peak hours and provide additional visibility in the area that has had issues with criminal activity.

“This location is adjacent to an all-night bus route and having a 24-hour business can support extended hours of public transportation, making it safer for people to commute during those off-peak hours,” they detailed in their application.

CVS has been on the hook to maintain the property and commissioned artists to paint murals on the vacant, blighted building. These murals were promptly defaced by taggers.

The Hampton, NH based fitness centers franchisor is reported to have around 2,400 clubs in six countries making it one of the largest fitness providers in the country. They market their gyms as “Judgment Free Zones” emphasizing a welcoming and non-intimidating environment for people of all fitness levels.

Other gyms in the vicinity include City Sports Club, Orange Theory Fitness, Crossfit Oakland and other smaller specialty fitness clubs and personal trainers.

The Emeryville Planning Commission will review the proposal at their Thursday, October 26th meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Read the agenda on Emeryville.org.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Leave a Reply

Previous Story

Council Updates: Emery Park Naming; Council Adopts Code of Conduct; Bauters Historic Gaffes

Latest News

Is local news essential to you?

We believe reliable and timely information is essential to the Emeryville community. If you agree and can spare a few bucks to help us continue to provide free content, we’d appreciate it.

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!
%d bloggers like this: