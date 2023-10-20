Planning Commission to Review Amendment to allow Planet Fitness Gym to operate in former CVS space

The blighted former CVS space on San Pablo Avenue may soon receive new life if the Emeryville Planning Commission approves an amendment to allow a Planet Fitness Gym to operate.

An amendment is needed to allow the gym to operate 24/7 which is typical for their locations. Currently, permitted use for the space is from to 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Phoenix-based Evergreen Devco is in escrow to purchase approximately 1.31 acres of the Promenade Shopping Center that also includes Arizmendi, Wing Stop and IHOP among others.

The blueprint shows the building’s entrance facing the parking lot being walled off with the primary entrance being the southeast corner of the building.

In addition to standard gym equipment and free weights, the nearly 20,000 square foot space would include a “black card” area for premium members that would include massage rooms, tanning beds and a wellness pod.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extended hours would expand options for those that prefer to exercise during off-peak hours and provide additional visibility in the area that has had issues with criminal activity.

“This location is adjacent to an all-night bus route and having a 24-hour business can support extended hours of public transportation, making it safer for people to commute during those off-peak hours,” they detailed in their application.

CVS has been on the hook to maintain the property and commissioned artists to paint murals on the vacant, blighted building. These murals were promptly defaced by taggers.

ICYMI: The vacant CVS “eyesore” has been painted over by the Bay Area Mural Program. CVS is on the hook to maintain the property until it has been sold. The City of Emeryville has met with potential developers but nothing concrete is in place. pic.twitter.com/qkAm0RMG00 — The E'ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) May 2, 2023

The Hampton, NH based fitness centers franchisor is reported to have around 2,400 clubs in six countries making it one of the largest fitness providers in the country. They market their gyms as “Judgment Free Zones” emphasizing a welcoming and non-intimidating environment for people of all fitness levels.

Other gyms in the vicinity include City Sports Club, Orange Theory Fitness, Crossfit Oakland and other smaller specialty fitness clubs and personal trainers.

The Emeryville Planning Commission will review the proposal at their Thursday, October 26th meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Read the agenda on Emeryville.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: