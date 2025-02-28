Pittsburg Police Issue Arrest Warrants for Two Women Following Viral Animal Cruelty Video

The Pittsburg Police Department has issued arrest warrants for two women identified in a viral video captured by a garage cam.

The video shows one of the women kicking a small dog following a confrontation between neighbors.

The confrontation apparently stemmed from an incident where the elderly neighbor from one household ran over the front yard plants of another.

The daughter of the the neighbor confronted the other neighbor who is outside washing his truck in the driveway. An argument escalates before the younger of the two women kicks a barking GiGi sending her flying into a planter.

GiGi’s owner, later identified as Albert Lopes, can be seen picking up a yelping GiGi before fleeing inside to call the police.

One of the suspects allegedly also brandished a firearm although this is not shown in the video.

After the video and stills of the women were shared widely including by the Pittsburg PD, Internet sleuths helped identify the suspects with some indicating an address in Emeryville (possibly in the 94608 area of North Oakland).

The Pittsburg Police Department issued arrest warrants for both Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar on multiple felony charges.

Sleuths also indicated that Lagashia Williams works for AAA demanding her termination but this is apparently unfounded.

Both individuals remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know of their whereabouts, you should contact the local authorities or call the PPD Crime Tips Line at (925) 252-4040.

GiGi, a 10 year old Japanese Chin and Papillon mix, suffered liver failure and was treated at a local vet. A GoFundMe has been set up to help offset veterinary expenses. They are also using the GoFundMe to post updates on GiGi’s recovery.

KTVU Crime reporter Henry K. Lee created a video segment interviewing Lopes about the incident.

The full video posted on social media can be watched here [Trigger Alert].

"She flew..4, 5 feet in the air." Anguished dog owner speaks out after woman is caught on video kicking his 3-pound dog into the air during dispute. @PittsburgPD investigating pic.twitter.com/1bjNqC6tHQ — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) February 27, 2025

7:30 p.m. Update: The Pittsburg PD announced arrests of the two women in Oakland.

