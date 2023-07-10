Philz Coffee among Four New Bay Street Lease Announcements

Bay Street Emeryville announce several new leases today. These latest additions include Philz Coffee, the return of Dipped, Copper & Malt, Salon Republic, and the recently opened Habitot Children’s Museum.

These new establishments will join previously announced eating establishments includes Flores, Fogo de Chão, Mumu Hot Pot, Pippal Regional Indian and Saucy Asian.

“We are delighted to welcome these exceptional brands to Bay Street Emeryville,” said Izamar Hook, General Manager of Bay Street Emeryville. “Each one brings a unique element to our diverse mix of offerings, aligning perfectly with our vision of fostering community gathering and memorable experiences. We are confident that these exciting additions will further elevate the center as the go-to destination for unparalleled entertainment and lifestyle experiences.”

Bay Street will be welcoming a total of nine new businesses by the end of the year.

Opening Later This Year:

Philz Coffee – 5663 Bay Street (Former White House Black Market space)

San Francisco founded Philz Coffee, who specialize in customized coffee blends made from sustainably sourced beans from around the world, has announced a Bay Street location.

Philz is expected to open in time for the holidays with both indoor and outdoor seating.

Dipped 5646 Bay Street (Former Café Duetto space)

Coming back to Bay Street Emeryville in a new location, Dipped will once again offer exquisite treats such as chocolate-covered strawberries, dipped apples, and more.

Dipped is expected to reopen later this summer.

Copper & Malt – 5659 Bay Street (Former Francesca’s space)

Copper & Malt will offer an unparalleled selection of exquisite spirits, wine, beer and cigars from around the world beginning this fall. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in wine tastings led by knowledgeable sommeliers, indulge in pairings with artisanal cheeses, caviar, chocolates, and truffles, and attend exclusive tasting events featuring rare and limited-edition libations.

Salon Republic – 5668 Bay Street (Former Forever 21 space)

Salon Republic is set to transform the local beauty scene with its opening at Bay Street Emeryville this fall. With over 50 state-of-the-art salon studios designed exclusively for beauty professionals, Salon Republic offers independent hairstylists, estheticians, barbers, and more a premium space to showcase their talent, build thriving businesses, and elevate their salon experience.

Now Open: Habitot Children’s Museum

Acclaimed children’s museum Habitot opened its Space Station Experience on June 5th. The space features a STEM-embedded rocketship and mission control exhibit plus a full Art Studio with multiple projects, and an Imagination Station where children can design, invent, and build their own imaginative projects with loose materials. There’s also a chalk wall, a sweet space-themed area for babies and early walkers, a nursing room, and snack tables.

The interactive exhibit is available for families of young children to enjoy through September 1st.

