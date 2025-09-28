Permanent Restraining Order Granted Against Emeryville Tattler Blogger

A local Emeryville blogger who has walked a fine line between civil and criminal harassment for years, was finally brought before a judge in a court of law on Thursday.

A temporary restraining order (TRO) was granted against Emeryville Tattler Blogger Brian Donahue on behalf of two City of Emeryville employees back on March 7. The city was looking to make this order “permanent” (a PRO) by proving to a judge that Donahue’s behavior was an ongoing threat to the safety and wellbeing of Emeryville City Attorney John Kennedy and Community Services Assistant Bryan Andrews.

Donahue has refuted these allegations and framed the city’s efforts as an attempt to silence his criticisms and an attack on the first amendment rights.

A pensive looking Donahue awaiting his fate in an Alameda County Court room.

Call to Order & Swearing In

Donahue finally “had his day in court” at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland on September 25. The original court date had been delayed three times since the originally scheduled May 22 date.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brian Caruth presided over the hearing. Kennedy and Andrews were represented by the Renne Public Law Group. Also on the Petitioner’s side was Andrews’ manager, Community Services Director Rebecca Sermeno.

Donahue, representing himself and toting a large stack of cardboard mounted posters, was joined by political ally and Emeryville City Councilmember Kalimah Priforce who was the only member of the public in attendance.

“I support him the same way I support anyone in Emeryville who faces unfair targeting from city government,” Priforce provided clarifying is reasons for his show of support for Donahue. “Showing up for Brian is no different than showing up for you or any other resident when City Hall is acting in bad faith. That’s what being a public advocate requires.”

“Out of Compliance” For Not Surrendering Firearms

Judge Caruth reminded the two parties of the protocols of the hearing and the expected resolution. “We’d like this to come to a conclusion as quickly as possible,” Caruth stated advising Donahue that any new evidence submitted would require proof of relevance.

The hearing quickly revealed that Donahue had not been in compliance with the TRO and that he had held on to at least one rifle that he was in possession of.

The TRO clearly states on page 3 of the filed document that the restrained person “cannot own, possess, have, buy or try to buy, receive or try to receive, or in any other way get any prohibited items listed.” The listed items include Firearms, Firearm parts or Ammunition.

Donahue publicly admitted on his own blog that he was in possession of two rifles in the comments of a 2016 story involving the use of AR-15 rifles by the EPD.

An incriminating response in the comments of Donahue’s blog revealed that he was in possession of two rifles.

Donahue claimed to be naive to the this requirement despite the unambiguous language. He ultimately surrendered his Winchester rifle on July 8, four months after the TRO was approved and nearly two months after we published our May 18 story detailing his admitted possession.

Summary of Arguments, Petitioner’s Case

A summary of arguments was provided to the courtroom including a recap of the timeline of events and incidents that had led up to the city’s TRO request. This also included the efforts by the city to avoid this process through a communication plan, and Donahue’s disregard of these attempts.

Counsel also attempted to explain that the TRO was structured around allowing Donahue to continue his advocacy and not interfere with his first amendment rights.

Most workplaces in California including local governments are required to ensure the safety of their employees through the California Workplace Violence Prevention Act. Neglecting or dismissing potential threats can put them at legal risk. The city put forth considerable financial resources to pursue this action against Donahue but likely a fraction of the amount they’d have to dole out if things escalated with him resulting in injury or worse to any employees.

Respondent’s Case

Donahue persistently attempted to discredit the testimony of the city’s counsel arguing that the employees never expressed fear for their lives or demonstrated the effect of trauma.

Donahue cited the 1999 People vs. Ewing case ruling where a stalking conviction was overturned by an appeals court as the victim failed to prove that they were subject to “substantial emotional distress.” Donahue attempted to argue that Kennedy and Andrews had not demonstrated they they were traumatized from the experience or fearful of him because neither had sought counseling in the wake of the incident.

Kennedy attested that he began carrying pepper spray with him after Donahue began waiting for him after city meetings and physically confronting him and threatening to “dox” personal information about him.

Donahue persistently argued that he was performing his journalistic duties by confronting Kennedy and Sermeno and that extracting this information ‘was of interest to his readers.’ Donahue argued that his PRA requests were being ignored and thus the only way to obtain the information he needed was by physically confronting and recording them.

Among Donahue’s cardboard mounted props were case law excerpts and enlarged prints of excerpts from his stories showing captions showing critical stories of Kennedy and Sermeno. Donahue attempted to argue that the actions against him were retaliation for his online criticisms.

These employees denied that anything that he wrote irked them but that his personal confrontations while filming them and using threatening language is what crossed the line.

Judge Ruling: “A Consistent Pattern”

A lot was at stake for employees of the city and others who have been been on the receiving end of Donahue’s torment. Denial of the restraining order would surely embolden him to act even more belligerently and with impunity.

Despite Donahue’s long track record of harassment, the hearing was not exactly a slam dunk. Recent attempts at restraining orders against activists have been denied including by two former City of Oakland Staffers against well known activist and recall organizer Seneca Scott.

Councilmember Kalimah Priforce recently attempted to obtain a restraining order against Planning Commissioner and former City Council candidate Samuel Gould which was also denied. Both these hearings were presided over by Judge Maria Morga.

“Mr. Donahue routinely puts himself at the center of the story. It’s not clear that his information is useful to the public.” Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brian Caruth

Judge Caruth noted his observation of a “consistent pattern” of Donahue “routinely put himself at the center of the story,” and questioned its usefulness of his information to the public. “I do not see how this meets the goals of journalism,” he stated seemingly aware of Donahue’s “Gotcha Journalism” methods.

Caruth proclaimed that the burden of proof had been met and he therefore granted a three year renewable long-term restraining order.

Donahue Now On “Short Leash”?

Per the tailored terms of the request, Donahue will still be allowed to attend public meetings (albeit while maintaining a 5 yard distance from Kennedy and Andrews), file Public Record Act requests and email staff.

Donahue might now consider himself on a “short leash” as subsequent further action against him would be easier to prove now that a track record has been established within the court system.

For over a decade he has challenged those on the receiving end of his bullying to “have him arrested” and prove that he is the scofflaw they say he is. Now, they have an established ruling in an Alameda County Superior Court.

Should Donahue violate the restraining order, he could be subject to arrest, fines, and up to a year in jail.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.