Pedestrian Involved in Hit & Run Near IKEA Dies from Injuries

A pedestrian that was the victim of a hit and run near IKEA earlier this year has sadly passed from her injuries.

Michelle Farmer Eldridge, a 57 years old Piedmont resident, died from complications related to her injuries on October 31.

Eldridge was walking on the sidewalk near the Northern exit of IKEA closest to Bay Street back on January 29 when she was struck by a vehicle described as a white pickup truck.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 34-year-old Nathan Daniel Stenberg of San Francisco, fled on foot but was apprehended by Emeryville police a few blocks away. He was arrested and charged with felony DUI, fleeing the scene of a collision and gun possession.

Eldridge was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries “She battled a series of medical complications and is finally at peace,” according to her obituary posted on PiedmontExedra.com.

Nathan Daniel Stenberg is being held at Santa Rita Jail and is scheduled to make a court appearance on December 19. With Eldridge’s passing, his charges could be elevated to vehicular manslaughter among nine separate charges.

Eldridge Remembered by Family & Friends

Eldridge was born and raised in Massachusetts attending UMass, Amherst where she earned a degree in economics and political science followed by a law degree at Suffolk Law School in Boston. She moved to San Francisco in 1994 with her then husband Chris whom she raised two children with.

Professionally, Eldridge was employed as a Financial Services professional with Team Hewins where she was described as a mentor to young woman attorneys.

Her passions were traveling, boating, pickleball and spending time with her network of friends.

She is survived by her two children Amelia and Evan, her dogs Roscoe and Skylah, and a host of other beloved family members.

Her family is requesting any donations be made to The Ocean Cleanup or The Nature Conservancy on her behalf. A celebration of her life is being planned for a later date.

Read Eldridge’s full obituary on PiedmontExedra.com.

Featured Image: TeamHewins.com

