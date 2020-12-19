Pedestrian in Fatal Oakland Collision Identified as Emeryville Resident

A pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle a week ago on Grand Avenue in Oakland has been identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as Wayne Sanders, 69, of Emeryville.

Sanders died at a hospital following the collision in the 3700 block of Grand Avenue sometime before officers were sent there at 5:36 p.m. Dec. 10, according to police.

The vehicle that hit Sanders was traveling south before the collision. Sanders was not in a designated crosswalk before he was hit, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative according to the report. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.

