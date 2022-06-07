Patatas Closes; Bay Street Demolition & Nike Store; Longfellow Food Hall Expands Options

Three local business updates to report since our last update in April. Patatas Neighborhood Kitchen on Adeline has closed their doors after opening five years ago. Demolition at Bay Street is nearly complete to make way for an approved grocery store and the Longfellow Food Hall has rolled out a host of new options.

Closed: Patatas Kitchen On Adeline

Patatas Kitchen on Adeline announced their closure last week. Their final day at the location was June 3rd.

“We are thankful for the support in the last 6 years and feel honored to have served our wonderful neighborhood,” they announced in an email newsletter. “Please continue to support your local businesses, your support means more than you can imagine.”

Patatas originally opened in 2017 replacing the short-lived Commonwealth Micropub (and Café Bier and Furenzo before that). Patatas struggled to draw consistent foot-traffic and paused dine-in service in 2019 to focus on catering and delivery.

“We’ve closed our doors due to a variety of reasons,” noted Patatas Owner Marcos Quezada when contacted. “An increase in vendor costs, struggles to find staff for daily operations, and ultimately the difficult effects the pandemic has had on small businesses everywhere.”

Quezada noted that this might not necessarily be the end of Patatas. “Although this is the end of a chapter at the 3986 Adeline St. location, we are working to continue with a new business model in the coming future.”

Businesses on the strip of Adeline between 40th Street & San Pablo Avenue have been hit particularly hard as Hip-Hop Juice Box closed last October and Monster Pho 2 has indefinitely paused dine-in service.

Bay Street Demolition & Nike Store

The revitalization efforts of Bay Street are in full swing with the demolition of several buildings to make way for an unnamed grocery store. The former Old Navy/EQ3/Elephant Bar buildings have all been leveled in the past couple weeks.

Construction is also underway at the former Banana Republic Women store that will make way for a Nike Store. Bay Street previously had a Nike Store which shuttered about eight years ago.

The prominent corner space has sat glaringly vacant since Banana closed the location in 2020 opening a “Factory” location at the nearby Powell Street Plaza.

Bay Street has also modernized its parking meters to accept credit cards.

No more fumbling for change. Bay Street Emeryville has FINALLY replaced its meters to accept cards. pic.twitter.com/HcNaEyHOvH — The E’ville Eye News 👁 (@TheEvilleEye) June 6, 2022

Longfellow Food Hall Expands Options

The Longfellow Food Hall on Adeline continues to expand its food offerings now listing 16 options on their website. They originally opened last November with only 9 of their 35 stalls occupied.

Among the new additions are Mochill Mochi Donuts, LuLu’s Chinese, Forbidden Pho, three Pizzerias and what appears to be a place that serves the trending birria style tacos named “Kam’s” (coming soon).

Take-out orders can be placed for in-person pickup through their website.

