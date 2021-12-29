Openings: Roller Rink & Smoothie Bar to Bay Street; Bakery to Public Market; Longfellow Food Hall Opens

In what might be an encouraging sign, this is our first openings/closings report since the pandemic began that does not include a majority of closings. In fact, no new closings have been reported within Emeryville since our last November update that we’ve been made aware of.

Bay Street – Roller Rink, Dipped, Smoothie Bar

Bay Street is beginning to see a flurry of activity under its new ownership group. Not only are they committed to luring a new grocery tenant, they have recently filled some of the ample vacancies throughout the shopping center. Surprisingly, many of these leases have been smaller, independent, non-chain tenants.

In the last two weeks, it was announced that Bougie Smoothie will be opening a smoothie bar at the former Cafe Duetto space and “Dipped” has opened at the former Kara’s Cupcakes space in the plaza area. Dipped sells intricately decorated cookies, cupcakes, strawberries and other gourmet treats.

Probably the most exciting news is that the former Old Navy space will soon be converted into a Roller Skating rink. Roller Skating has experienced a recent resurgence in the area partially fueled by the pandemic.

“We are expecting an official opening in early January,” representatives of Bay Street confirmed. The rink will be managed by Aloha who also manage a rink at the Eastridge mall in San Jose.

The rink will sadly only be temporary though as the parcel will eventually be demolished to make way for the aforementioned grocery store. Plans for the rink have it occupying the space through March, 2022.

Public Market – A Girl Named Pinky

The latest La Cocina partnership with the Public Market has been announced. Bay Area-native Tina Stevens will be opening “A Girl Named Pinky” at the stall which previously operated at the UC Berkeley Student Union before being shut down by the pandemic.

Over the past 5 years, the incubator space has helped launch Nyum Bai, Minnie Bell’s and most recently Mama Lamees (Mama Lamees is currently still in the process of finding a permanent home).

A Girl Named Pinky will soft-open on Wednesday, January 5th and initially just serve baked goods including cakes, tarts, brownies and cookies.

In late January, they will expand their menu to include savory options including soups, salads and sandwiches. The savory menu items are from family recipes that Stevens has worked to perfect over the years. These will include her Monte Cristo Sandwich, Black-Eye Pea Soup, and Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken.

A Girl Named Pinky’s hours will be Wednesday-Sunday from 11am – 7pm.

Website: agirlnamedpinky.com

Longfellow Food Hall Opens with Nine Options

The controversial “Ghost Kitchen” at 5333 Adeline officially opened their doors to the public back in November. The CloudKitchens business model is designed to provide commercial kitchen space to smaller food start-ups and extend the delivery network of more established restaurants.

Part of the controversy was the lack of available street parking and the expectation that hurried delivery drivers would double-park and speed up and down Adeline and through side streets. These concerns have thus far not been widely reported.

Their website currently lists nine available options include 8Mileπ Detroit Pizza, Everyone’s Empanadas, iLava Hawaiian Barbecue, Orenchi Ramen, Que’s Kitchen (Vietnamese), Queens Crafted Wings & Wok Momma.

They also offer delivery for Panera who closed their Emeryville 40th street location back in June.

Locals can order through an on-site kiosk or pick up through a take out window.

Order online at longfellowfoodhall.com.

