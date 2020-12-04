Openings: Jayna Gyro at Public Market, Ramen 101 on 40th St., Senor Pico ‘Ghost Kitchen,’ States Coffee to Oakland

Some silver linings amidst the rash of business closures we’ve been covering. Two businesses have recently opened their doors, a longtime restaurant is integrating a “ghost kitchen” and a pair of Oakland coffee shops have been acquired by another local brand.

Jayna Gyro

Jayna Gyro, who announced the signing of a lease at the Public Market back in February, have finally opened to the public. Jayna is a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in Gyros with a variety of fillings wrapped in pita bread.

Jayna’s founder Yusuf Topal also owns the popular Tarla Mediterranean Grill in Napa. Tarla Chef Jason Naaman will oversee Jayna along with Topal.

Their menu features culturally inspired Mediterranean cuisine rooted in Greek and Turkish traditions. One of Jayna Gyro’s signature items, the chickpea sandwich, is a nostalgic dish from Yusuf’s childhood growing up in the Turkish city of Gaziantep.

Other menu items include chicken & beef gyros, greek salad, dolmades, spanakopita, hummus and tzatziki. Everything will be made fresh daily, including all of the meats using an on-site Gyro broiler.

Browse their full menu or order online on their website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramen 101

Ramen 101 announced their intent to open in the former Smashburger space on 4oth street last August. They officially opened their doors to the public on December 1st. Ramen 101 is a “mini chain” that operates six other locations throughout the Bay Area including Concord and San Leandro.

In addition to Ramen, they also serve Hawaiian BBQ and a variety of Asian classics including spam musubi, lumpia, kalbi short rib & crab rangoons.

Browse their full menu or order online on their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Señor Pico (@senorpico_bayarea)

Senor Pico

Operating out of the Trader Vic’s kitchen, Senor Pico began local delivery in mid-October. Senor Pico is among a growing trend of delivery-only restaurants, dubbed “Ghost Kitchens,” that have no physical presence and market themselves exclusively online.

The brand has some history as Trader Vic’s founder Victor Bergeron opened a Señor Pico restaurant in 1964 at SF’s Ghirardelli Square.

Senor Pico’s menu includes torta sandwiches, tacos árabes, speciality seasoned rotisserie meats and crispy cheese quesadillas. Browse their full menu or order online on their website.

Bay Street “Food Shed” nears completion

The construction barriers at the renovated Bay Street “Food Shed” have been removed. Construction began about a year ago and involved reducing and reconfiguring the footprint of several dining spaces as well as updating the staircase to provide better visibility.

No new leases have been announced according to mall operator Madison Marquette spokesperson.

Subrosa Coffee Locations Reopen as States Coffee

States Coffee, based out of Martinez, has acquired the two Subrosa locations along the 40th street corridor in Oakland. Subrosa had operated their original location on 40th & Webster for over a decade.

States Coffee is well regarded and also operate the Benicia-based bread bakery Farm & Flour.

According to Berkelyside NOSH, Subrosa founder Catherine Macken plans to take some time off for maternity leave then pursue a new career in commercial real estate.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: