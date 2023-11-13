OPD Vice Unit Arrests Human Trafficking Suspect at Emeryville Hotel

The Oakland Police Department’s Vice/Child Exploitation Unit said it has located and rescued a female juvenile victim of human trafficking, in partnership with the Riverside County Anti-Trafficking Taskforce or RCAHT.

Their investigation has resulted in the arrest last week of 28-year-old Michael Isrealishia Moore at an unnamed Emeryville hotel on Friday, November 3rd. Moore is now facing alleged human trafficking charges.

Oakland police received a tip from the National Human Trafficking Hotline regarding the juvenile. Following an investigation, OPD detectives, with the assistance of RCAHT, identified the juvenile’s location in Oakland, police said in a news bulletin Friday.

Upon locating the victim, officers safely recovered and reunited the juvenile victim with their family, police said.

In 2023, Oakland police said they have successfully completed more than 500 critical investigations, resulting in more than 130 arrests.

Other outcomes include rescues conducted and services offered to 15 juveniles, the arrest of 42 individuals for solicitation, and the arrest of 17 individuals suspected of human trafficking.

The Oakland Police Department has a dedicated Human Trafficking Unit that investigates and prosecutes these crimes. Police add that they also partner with community organizations to provide support and services to victims of human trafficking.

Oakland police is also collaborating with ReportJohn.org, allowing the public to report traffickers, buyers and their vehicles. OPD will send notification letters to registered owners, raising awareness about the dangers present in the area and encouraging cooperation with law enforcement.

Moore was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, vehicle theft and evading an officer. He is currently being held at Santa Rita Jail on $350K bail and expected to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Anyone with information about human trafficking should contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or the City of Oakland tip line at (510) 238-2373.

