One Injured from Saturday Evening Gunfire in Northern Emeryville

Emeryville Police were dispatched to 64th & Christie Avenue Saturday evening at approximately 9:32 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen shots fired in front of the Emme Apartment complex in Northern Emeryville.

Prior to the gunfire, eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of subjects involved in a heated verbal exchange.

It was later determined that a 25-year-old male victim had been shot multiple times and self-transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition. The suspect fled the area in an unknown dark colored vehicle.

The area was secured with police tape and officers remained on the scene for several hours afterward.

The Emeryville PD is seeking additional information or video from the scene. Please contact Detective McBroom at (510) 596-3732 or email jmcbroom@emeryville.org.

Feature Image: Bullet Hole in the window of the former Subway at 64th & Christie (Photo Credit: Ryan Herrera via Twitter).

