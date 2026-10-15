October 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Sweetgreen Opening Date, San Pablo Ave Wine Bar, Trader Vic’s Returns to Oakland, Two Closures

Emeryville’s food and drink scene has plenty brewing this fall, from Sweetgreen’s long-awaited opening at Public Market to a new coffee-and-wine bar planned for San Pablo Avenue. Meanwhile, Liquified Juicery has opened at Public Market, while Peregrine Cafe and Go Bánh Mì join the list of recent closures.

We’re also keeping tabs on three anticipated openings: Xula Guatemalan at Public Market, For the Love of Matcha on 65th Street and Maruwu Seicha at Bay Street, all expected to debut before year’s end.

Liquified Juicery Proprietor Ashley Comora (Photo: Jordan Potier).

Liquified Juicery Opens Public Market Kiosk

Liquified Juicery has opened at Public Market, taking over the kiosk formerly occupied by Juice House Co. The woman-owned business was founded in 2019 by Bay Area native Ashley Comora.

The kiosk serves raw, organic cold-pressed juices, sea moss gels, wellness elixirs, superfood bites and more. The business also offers free daily samples, with new seasonal juices and smoothies introduced weekly.

The kiosk is located inside Public Market at 5959 Shellmound St.

Photo: @peregrinecafe

Peregrine Cafe Food Trailer Closes After Three Years

Peregrine Cafe, the food trailer parked behind the Emeryville Hyatt House, served its final order on September 26, ending a three-year run serving reasonably priced breakfast sandwiches and freshly made beignets.

The cafe’s proprietor hinted at a possible new venture in a farewell message, promising to share updates about their “next adventure.”

Follow them on Instagram or check in on their website for updates.

Proprietor Bran Azevedo in front of the San Pablo Avenue space he is transforming into a café + wine bar.

Mundo Coffee + Wine Coming to San Pablo Avenue

Signs for Mundo Coffee + Wine recently appeared in the vacant storefront at 4336 San Pablo Avenue, next to Como en Casa. The space was most recently occupied by the Punjab Bazar convenience store.

“I have wanted to open my own coffee shop and wine bar for as long as I can remember,” founder Bran Azevedo wrote on Instagram. Azevedo describes themself as a first-generation, queer East Bay native.

The business is working with architects to finalize designs, secure permits and prepare for construction, with an opening optimistically targeted for late 2026.

“We look forward to bringing some good coffee and wine to the 94608 ZIP code,” Azevedo wrote.

Follow the business’s progress on Instagram as the space takes shape.

Mundo Coffee + Wine: 4336 San Pablo Avenue, Emeryville, CA 94608

Go Bánh Mì Listed as Permanently Closed

Go Bánh Mì, a Vietnamese sandwich kiosk inside Lanesplitter Pizza on San Pablo Avenue that also offered delivery, is now listed as “Permanently closed” on Google.

The business launched earlier this year at 3645 San Pablo Avenue, offering large, fairly priced bánh mì sandwiches and Vietnamese coffee.

The business encountered permitting issues during its run, though it remains unclear whether those issues contributed to the closure.

Photo: r/Tiki subreddit / Kevin Crossman

Trader Vic’s Returns to Oakland With Oakland Airport Outpost

Trader Vic’s has returned to its Oakland roots with a new outpost at Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport. Originally founded as Hinky Dinks in Oakland in 1934, the iconic tiki brand relocated to its current Emeryville waterfront location in 1972.

Located in Terminal 2, the outpost features a four-sided bar, full-service dining, tropical cocktails and island-inspired fare, including the Original Mai Tai, Crab Rangoon and the Potted Parrot.

The exclusive Mole Kumu Oakland Mug, designed by Oakland artist Timothy B.

Collectors can also pick up the exclusive Mole Kumu Oakland Mug, designed by Oakland artist Timothy B., who also created Emeryville’s Planet Fitness mural. The mug celebrates Oakland, where Trader Vic’s began.

The outpost opened September 15, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee scheduled for today. Non-ticketed visitors can request post-security access through the airport’s Guest Pass program, subject to TSA approval and availability.

More info on tradervics.com.

Construction activity at the space has ramped up over the past few months (Photo: Jordan Potier).

Public Market Sweetgreen Sets November Opening Date

Sweetgreen is tentatively targeting November 17 for the grand opening of its long-awaited Emeryville location at Public Market. The fast-casual chain first announced plans for the restaurant over two years ago.

“If all goes according to plan, the grand opening date is planned for Tuesday, November 17,” a company PR representative said.

To mark the occasion, Sweetgreen will donate a meal to the Alameda County Community Food Bank for every meal purchased at the new location on opening day, helping feed people experiencing food insecurity.

The restaurant will offer Sweetgreen favorites, including its Crispy Rice Bowl and Miso Glazed Salmon, along with the chain’s newer lineup of wraps, which feature its signature ingredients in a more portable format.

Additional details about grand-opening activities and giveaways are expected closer to the opening.

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