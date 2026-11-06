Oct. 16-31 Emeryville Newswire: ICE Detainee Released, Robotics Startup Expands, Former Fire Captain Remembered & More

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:

Photo: Evelyn Tran

National Holistic Institute Relocates to Marketplace

The National Holistic Institute (NHI), an Emeryville fixture for more than four decades, has relocated its campus and massage clinic from its longtime Doyle Street location to the Marketplace office tower at 6001 Shellmound St., Suite 300.

The massage therapy school, founded in Oakland in 1979, is offering complimentary massage sessions through November 30 as its clinic transitions to a permanent treatment space. During the interim, sessions will take place in an open treatment area, with clients remaining fully clothed. Traditional Swedish massage services in private treatment rooms are expected to resume once the permanent clinic space is ready.

Visit NHI’s website for appointment availability and details.

Photo: Alameda Health System

Emeryville ICE Detainee Discharged From Highland Hospital, Transferred to Immigration Detention

The man detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Emeryville on October 16 has been discharged from Oakland’s Highland Hospital and transferred to an immigration detention facility in the Central Valley, according to The Oaklandside.

Eduardo Antonio Ruiz-Garcia, a Honduran national, was hospitalized with six fractured ribs following the arrest. His attorney alleges an ICE agent fractured his ribs by tackling him and sitting on his chest. Federal officials dispute that account, attributing the injuries to a previous fall. Ruiz-Garcia was discharged and returned to ICE custody on October 22.

The incident prompted sharp questioning from Alameda County Supervisor Nikki Fortunato Bas during an October 27 joint meeting of the Board of Supervisors and Alameda Health System (AHS) trustees. Fortunato Bas said she had been assured that ICE presented a warrant authorizing the detention. AHS officials subsequently acknowledged that hospital staff had not received one. CEO James Jackson said he had been misinformed, prompting the supervisor to express frustration over the conflicting information and question the hospital’s handling of the incident. Supervisors subsequently requested a critical incident review.

The episode has raised questions about ICE’s access to patients inside county facilities and whether Alameda County’s sanctuary policies and state protections for patients at health care facilities were properly followed.

Foundry Robotics Takes Over Former Atrium Labs Campus, Raises $100 Million

The former “Atrium Labs” building at 1650 65th Street and Shellmound has a new tenant: Foundry Robotics, a San Francisco-based startup developing AI-powered robotic assembly systems aimed at modernizing American manufacturing.

The company has moved its headquarters into the nearly 129,000-square-foot property, which was originally redeveloped as a life sciences campus but remained largely unoccupied amid the biotech real estate downturn. The property was recently sold at a reported 50% discount from its previous sale price.

Today, @FoundryRobotics is announcing our $100M Series A, led by @MarlinspikeVC with continued support from @khoslaventures. Together we’re securing America’s ability to defend, compete, and innovate by building critical hardware at home with our new 130,000-square-foot factory in Emeryville, California. We’re already shipping to paying customers across energy, telecom, autonomous vehicles, and defense. The next era of American manufacturing starts here. Time to build. — Adarsh Kulkarni (@adarshkulkarni) October 28, 2026

Foundry announced an oversubscribed $100 million Series A funding round on October 28, led by Marlinspike Capital and backed by Khosla Ventures. The company says the funding will support its new Emeryville factory and expansion of its autonomous manufacturing operations. Its technology is designed to automate the assembly of complex hardware for industries including energy, telecommunications, autonomous vehicles and defense.

The company was founded by former Scale AI robotics chief Adarsh Kulkarni and former Tesla executive Emmanuel Lamacchia. It is currently hiring for positions in research, engineering and factory operations.

Additional reporting on this story can be read on The SF Business Times.

Photo: @alcofirefighters

Former Emeryville Fire Captain Bob Eversole Dies at 85

Former Emeryville Fire Department Captain Bob Eversole, who dedicated 30 years to serving the community, died Aug. 28 at age 85. The Alameda County Firefighters Association paid tribute to Eversole in a recent social media post, remembering him for his decades of service before retiring as a shift captain.

Born in Arkansas in 1941, Eversole moved to California with his family at age 10 and later joined the Emeryville Fire Department. Beyond his firefighting career, he remained active in community and civic affairs, including advocacy work with Democratic clubs in Tracy and San Joaquin County. An avid outdoorsman, award-winning winemaker and devoted family man, Eversole is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alyce, two daughters and two granddaughters, along with extended family. His family has suggested memorial donations to the California Fire Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

Rufus “The Wolfhound” Crosses Rainbow Bridge

One of the 94608’s favorite neighborhood dive bars is mourning the loss of its namesake. The Wolfhound announced the passing of Rufus, an Irish Wolfhound–Airedale mix who was beloved for his gentle demeanor, independence, kindness and loyalty.

Rufus was the faithful companion of barkeeper Chris Southgate and a fixture at the bar since it opened in 2015. Over the years, he became something of a neighborhood celebrity, earning the affection of regulars and visitors alike.

The bar’s October 23 Instagram announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from patrons who had befriended Rufus over the years. “He loved his butt scratches and howling at sirens,” wrote one commenter. Another recalled his considerable size and habit of pressing his full weight against unsuspecting patrons: “I always got a laugh when he would lean his entire weight into either your legs or a bar stool and almost take you down.”

Rufus’ impressive 15-year lifespan far exceeded the average for either breed—a testament, perhaps, to good genes, attentive care and a lot of love.

Wolfhound barkeeper Chris Southgate with Rufus shortly after the opening of the Wolfhound in 2015.

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