November Emeryville Crime Report: Carjacking at The Towers Office Complex

The November, 2019 Emeryville Crime Report saw a return to “normalcy” after an uncharacteristic surge in October (down from the 311 reported in last month). Much of this increase stemmed from a 39% M-T-M auto burglary increase.

Emeryville had its fifth “carjacking” of the year on the evening of November 27th in The Towers complex parking garage. According to reports, a tenant was physically attacked and robbed onsite while trying to unlock their car. The buildings’ onsite security staff was able to assist in locating the suspect who was later arrested by the EPD.

Emeryville Police Officers handled a total of 2901 incidents in November. These responses included 14 incidents where officers were dispatched to evaluate an individual to determine if they required an Emergency Psychiatric Detention and 35 suspicious incidents (person or vehicle). Officers responded to 122 theft related calls and recovered 6 stolen vehicles.

Officers arrested 53 adults and three juveniles in November.

Overall, crimes reported for 2019 are on an 17% upward trajectory from last year.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The City of Emeryville is divided into small geographical areas that facilitate the Department’s efforts to tract crime and neighborhood problems, and allocate personnel resources to meet the service need. Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

1. San Pablo Avenue

2. North Emeryville

3. Emery Bay

4. Peninsula

5. Shellmound

6. Artist Colony

7. San Pablo Avenue – South

8. Triangle

9. East Bay bridge (East)

10. East Bay bridge (West)

11. Outside of City Limits

REPORTING DISTRICT MATRIX:

The reporting district matrix lists the category and number of crimes reported by district. The descriptions below are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

Rape

District 2

1465 block of 65th St. (Late report – August 2019) : A sexual assault occurred. The suspect and victim are associates.

Carjacking

District 4

2200 Powell St., (Parking Garage): A 20-year-old male suspect attacked a female and attempted to steal her car. The female sustained injuries to her face and head. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

Robbery

District 5

Marshall’s 5795 Christie Ave.: A female shoplifter used force and swung a bicycle tire at store personnel to steal merchandise. LOSS: Clothing.

IFO Old Navy, 5625 Bay St.: A male juvenile snatched a female’s cell phone and fled the area.

District 8

Bank of America, 4120 San Pablo Ave.: A female pushed a male and took his debit card from the ATM card slot. EPD arrested the female and recovered the debit card shortly thereafter.

District 9

Baskin Robbins, 1199 40th St., #200: A male suspect used force to steal ice cream. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

Aggravated Assault

District 5

Bay Street Mall, 5616 Bay St.: A group of male juveniles attacked a male citizen who was assisting a female that had just been robbed of her cell phone. (Refer to the robbery in front of Old Navy). EPD arrested two male juveniles shortly thereafter.

Commercial Burglary

District 2

Golden Gate Cannabis, 6613 Hollis St.: POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: $300 Cash and Marijuana.

Residential Burglary

District 3

6701 Shellmound St.: The security guard’s camper was burglarized. LOSS: Personal items.

At 63XX Christie Ave.: POE: Storage room door. LOSS: A bicycle.

District 4

X Admiral Dr.: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: Laptop, Shoes, (2) cameras, and camera accessories.

District 6

15XX Park Ave.: POE: Basement – Storage unit locks cut. LOSS: Miscellaneous items. 13XX Powell St., #XXX POE: Garage – Storage unit. LOSS: Miscellaneous items.

District 8

10XX 41st St.: POE: Front door – Keys were left outside the door. The victim awakened to a suspect inside the home. The victim chased the suspect out of the house. LOSS: A laptop, a laptop bag, and a purse.

38XX San Pablo Ave.: POE: Garage – Storage room. LOSS: Bicycle. Auto Theft:

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 13 vehicles reported stolen:

7 vehicles were recovered intact

3 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

1 report was a motorcycle

1 report was an attempted theft

The spreadsheet compares criminal activity relative to last year, averages from the previous 3 years and annual totals for the year.



*Categories not included in Part 1 Crimes

N/C: Not Calculable

