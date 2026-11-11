Nov. 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Three New Public Market Tenants Poised to Open

Our November food & drink updates include three new businesses preparing to join the Public Market’s lineup. Plus, a popular Oakland beer garden announces its impending closure, and Tokyo Central extends its evening hours.

Xula Guatemalan Cuisine Sets Soft Opening Date at Public Market

Xula Guatemalan Cuisine is putting the finishing touches on its pop-up stall at the Public Market (previously occupied by Alma y Sazón). The business, operated by husband-and-wife team Chef Veronica Bran and Jose Reyes, had initially planned to open September 15 but encountered permitting delays with the city.

Xula’s arrival marks the latest chapter in the Public Market’s longstanding partnership with La Cocina, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that helps emerging food entrepreneurs establish and grow their businesses. The partnership reserves a rotating kiosk for La Cocina participants, reflecting the nonprofit’s longstanding focus on supporting women and other underrepresented entrepreneurs in the food industry.

This ‘residency’ gives participating businesses an opportunity to build a customer base at a reduced rental rate before transitioning to a more permanent location.

Xula’s menu features Guatemalan specialties including garnachas (crispy fried tortillas topped with beef and vegetables), beet-topped enchiladas and banana-leaf-wrapped tamales, alongside traditional sweets like rellenitos, sweet plantain fritters filled with beans.

Xula has scheduled its soft opening for November 15, although tipsters report that the stall may have already quietly begun serving customers.

Xula Guatemalan: 5959 Shellmound St, Kiosk 3 (Ste. 3), Emeryville, CA 94608