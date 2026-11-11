Nov. 2026 Food & Drink Updates: Three New Public Market Tenants Poised to Open

Our November food & drink updates include three new businesses preparing to join the Public Market’s lineup. Plus, a popular Oakland beer garden announces its impending closure, and Tokyo Central extends its evening hours.
Xula Guatemalan Cuisine Sets Soft Opening Date at Public Market
Xula Guatemalan Cuisine is putting the finishing touches on its pop-up stall at the Public Market (previously occupied by Alma y Sazón). The business, operated by husband-and-wife team Chef Veronica Bran and Jose Reyes, had initially planned to open September 15 but encountered permitting delays with the city.
Xula’s arrival marks the latest chapter in the Public Market’s longstanding partnership with La Cocina, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that helps emerging food entrepreneurs establish and grow their businesses. The partnership reserves a rotating kiosk for La Cocina participants, reflecting the nonprofit’s longstanding focus on supporting women and other underrepresented entrepreneurs in the food industry.
This ‘residency’ gives participating businesses an opportunity to build a customer base at a reduced rental rate before transitioning to a more permanent location.
Xula’s menu features Guatemalan specialties including garnachas (crispy fried tortillas topped with beef and vegetables), beet-topped enchiladas and banana-leaf-wrapped tamales, alongside traditional sweets like rellenitos, sweet plantain fritters filled with beans.
Xula has scheduled its soft opening for November 15, although tipsters report that the stall may have already quietly begun serving customers.
Xula Guatemalan: 5959 Shellmound St, Kiosk 3 (Ste. 3), Emeryville, CA 94608
PURE Superfoods Signs Lease at Public Market
PURE Superfoods has signed a lease to take over the former Baby Cafe stall at the Public Market, next to Peet’s Coffee.
Founded in Santa Rosa, the health-focused café specializes in customizable açaí and superfood bowls, smoothies and fresh-pressed juices, with an emphasis on fresh ingredients and nutrient-rich combinations.
Signature bowls include the Pure Obsession, featuring açaí, pitaya, spirulina chia pudding, fresh berries and almond butter, and The Real Brazilian, topped with tropical fruit, peanut butter and toasted coconut. Smoothies, fresh juices and toast round out the menu.
The Emeryville outpost will be the brand’s second location. The owners anticipate opening within the next one to two months.
Pure Superfoods: 5959 Shellmound St, Kiosk 10, Emeryville, CA 94608
Sweetgreen Sets Grand Opening Date
The construction barricade at the Public Market recently came down, revealing the transformation of the former Peet’s café space into the highly anticipated Sweetgreen space that was originally announced two years ago.
The salad and grain bowl chain is holding a limited-ticket soft opening November 13–14, with complimentary bowls available to attendees who download and register for the Sweetgreen app.
The public grand opening is set for Tuesday, November 17, with festivities running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The celebration will include bouquet-making with Sweet Pea Flower Truck, custom chain-stitched Sweetgreen totes, and Vietnamese coffee and baked goods from Polaris Café. Opening-day giveaways will also be available while supplies last.
Sweetgreen is also offering customers $5 off orders of $12 or more through February 28, 2027, using promo code EMERYVILLE5. The offer is exclusive to the Emeryville location and requires a Sweetgreen app account.
Sweetgreen: 5959 Shellmound St, Suite 85 Emeryville, CA 94608
Oakland Arthur Mac’s Sets Final Day
Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack is approaching the end of its nearly decade-long run at its original Oakland beer garden, with December 20 now set as its final day at the Longfellow neighborhood location.
The restaurant, which opened in 2017 at 4006 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, became a neighborhood gathering spot known for its handmade pizza, wings, rotating selection of local craft beers and expansive, weather-protected outdoor patio featuring fire pits and heat lamps.
The owners are inviting interested operators to inquire about taking over the space, which they describe as a one-of-a-kind location.
The closure is part of a broader relocation to downtown Hayward, where the team plans to open a new, larger Arthur Mac’s in early 2027. Its Emeryville outpost, Arthur Mac’s Little Snack at Bay Street, will remain open.
Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack: 4006 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Oakland, CA 94609
Tokyo Central Expands Hours
Tokyo Central at Bay Street has extended its operating hours, now staying open until 10 p.m. daily. The Japanese supermarket previously closed at 9 p.m., giving shoppers an extra hour to browse its extensive selection of groceries, prepared foods, snacks and specialty goods.
Tokyo Central: 5603 Bay St, Emeryville, CA 94608
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