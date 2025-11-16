Nov. 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Two New Public Market Stalls; Pizza Gallery; Tokyo Central Opening Date; Jungdon Katsu Fire

Some Food & Drink news in and around Emeryville since our most recent update back in October.
These include two new Public Market stalls, a new tenant at the former Rotten City Pizza space, a target Grand Opening date for the Tokyo Central grocery store and an update on the Jungdon Katsu sit down restaurant.
Tease Southern Kitchen Opens Public Market Location
For those that have been missing a soul food option at the Public Market since the departure of Minnie Bell’s last year, Tease Southern Kitchen opened this week in their former spot.
They announced their intent to open in the former Minnie Bell’s stall back in July.
Tease was born in Antioch and briefly expanded to Oakland (this location shuttered in 2024).
They are known for their signature “T-Rex” turkey leg but also offer wings, Po’boys and a fried chicken sandwich (or strips) with fries and a variety of Mac & Cheese options on their expansive menu.
Their posted hours are Monday through Sunday. 12-8pm.
‘Mamacita’ Taqueria to Former C Casa Space
Another void at the Public Market will soon be filled. In fact, The Public Market will soon have two taqueria options including one for vegans (Alma y Sazon) and one for omnivores.
Mamacita, who operate a sister restaurant Papito in SF’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, has announced their intent to open in the former C Casa space. They will offer the traditional fare of tacos, quesadillas and burritos as well as Tortas and Ceviche and desserts.
They were optimistic about opening before Thanksgiving.
Pizza Gallery To Former Rotten City Space
Tipsters recently noted increased construction activity at the former Rotten City Pizza place who abruptly closed last June. The space is being renovated for a new pizza shop named “Pizza Gallery.”
The effort is being fronted by proprietor Ahmad Bakhtary & chef Mikias Alipate. The tandem are looking to incorporate the flavors of their cultures (Afghani & Tongan respectively) into their pies. Bakhtary “basically grew up in the area” as the son of the proprietor of Yummy’s Hot Dog cart directly across the street. The hot dog stand on the corner of 66th & Hollis has been family run for nearly two decades.
Bakhtary is also looking to incorporate the work of local artists into their operation including their interior walls and pizza boxes.
He is optimistic about opening by December if city inspections go as planned.
Tokyo Central Teases Grand Opening Date
Construction on the interior of Tokyo Central is moving along at a brisk pace after being dormant for so long.
A walk through of the interior shared by Bay Street revealed slate-colored shelves and registers, white subway tiles and industrial lighting and accents.
They are also actively hiring. According to a newsletter sent to applicants, they intend to open January 31, 2026.
Those interested in working at Tokyo Central store are encouraged to bring their resume to their WeWork office in Berkeley on December 2 or 3 between the hours of 10:00am and 12:00pm.
Jungdon Katsu Suffers Devastating Fire at Danville Location
Things were humming along for Jungdon Katsu who recently announced a second sit down location at the former KYU2 Sushi space on Hollis. They have built a loyal following in the area through the nearby Adeline Food Hall Ghost Kitchen.
Sadly, the Emeryville location is now their only sit-down location after a devastating fire has permanently closed their Danville location.
After initially attempting a fundraiser to reopen, they announced that these plans had been abandoned. “We have been notified we will no longer be able to reopen our Danville location and are devastated that our location that has served the East Bay community for the last decade has come to an abrupt end,” shared GoFundMe organizer Nicole Kim.
Kim noted that they would be putting all their time and efforts into their Emeryville location.
“As heartbreaking as this is, we will put all our efforts to returning to the community soon with our 6485 Hollis St. location before the month ends,” while thanking their customer for their love and support.
