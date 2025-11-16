Nov. 2025 Food & Drink Updates: Two New Public Market Stalls; Pizza Gallery; Tokyo Central Opening Date; Jungdon Katsu Fire

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Tease Southern Kitchen Opens Public Market Location

For those that have been missing a soul food option at the Public Market since the departure of Minnie Bell’s last year, Tease Southern Kitchen opened this week in their former spot.

They announced their intent to open in the former Minnie Bell’s stall back in July.

Tease was born in Antioch and briefly expanded to Oakland (this location shuttered in 2024).

They are known for their signature “T-Rex” turkey leg but also offer wings, Po’boys and a fried chicken sandwich (or strips) with fries and a variety of Mac & Cheese options on their expansive menu.